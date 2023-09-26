Pratt & Whitney to Expand GTF MRO Capacity in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Asia Pacific -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced plans to increase the capacity of its Singapore engine center, Eagle Services Asia (ESA). The 48,000 square-foot expansion will accommodate a two-thirds increase from current facility capacity.

"Pratt & Whitney is investing globally to support the GTF fleet. As part of the expansion, we will increase staffing and provide extensive staff training so that we are well equipped to meet the increased demand," said Shangari Meleschi, vice president, Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Turkiye. "We are dedicated to maintaining our customers' trust as we work through the impacts of the GTF fleet management plan."

Eagle Services Asia inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine for overhaul in 2019. It is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney and a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ MRO network that comprises of the industry's leading MRO companies.

Since 2019, the GTF MRO network has more than doubled in size, and there are currently 13 active GTF MRO engine centers worldwide with an additional six expected to be online by 2025. The network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions, which provide engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. Visit enginewise.com for more information.

