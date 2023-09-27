Boxabl to present at the LD Micro Conference October 4th, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxabl CEO and co-founder, Paolo Tiramani will be presenting the innovation of Boxabl at the LD Micro conference, considered to be the "Woodstock of Micro-Cap".

LD Micro is one the most important and influential conferences in the micro-cap world today. Since 2008, nearly two thousand companies have presented. "I am excited and pleased to be able to present our company to such an important investor conference," says, Paolo Tiramani of Boxabl. With the affordable housing crisis at an all-time high, and the need for a faster, smarter, and better way to ship quality housing, Boxabl expects to be the next generation of homebuilding.

Boxabl aims to revolutionize housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produced homes through advanced manufacturing. What differentiates Boxabl is the ability to manufacture homes in a factory setting, which can be delivered nearly anywhere without the need for expensive wide load permits due to Boxabl's patented foldable design.

