Holland America Line's 2025 Canada/New England Season Features New 'Legendary Voyage,' More Late-Night Stays and Maiden Calls

Two ships offer nearly 30 departures ranging from seven to 15 days; a 25-day 'Legendary Voyage' explores Canada, New England, Iceland and Greenland

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For its 2025 Canada and New England Season, Holland America Line is expanding its offering of longer voyages, adding maiden ports and showcasing a 25-day "Legendary Voyage" that explores Greenland and Iceland. With convenient departures from Boston, Massachusetts, and Montreal or Quebec City, Quebec, the cruises are an ideal close-to-home vacation to enjoy the region's idyllic summer season or burst of color with changing leaves in the fall.

From May through October, Zuiderdam offers a series of seven-day departures with ports that highlight the Atlantic Coast's delicious seafood, maritime history, charming seaside towns and natural beauty. Volendam offers 10- and 11-day itineraries that include ports with a blend of historical English and French influences, while repositioning cruises to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, include a maiden call at Yorktown (Williamsburg), Virginia. In September, Volendam also will offer three seven-day cruises that feature highlights from the region and fall foliage opportunities.

"With Zuiderdam beginning in May, we will slightly increase our capacity in the region from previous years and add more verandah staterooms available for booking," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Plus, our itineraries present several choices for a truly unique vacation that explores a culturally-rich region from an easy gateway for an extended season, including the popular fall foliage and longer voyages up to Greenland and Iceland."

Highlights of the 2025 Season:

A 25-day " Canada , New England, Greenland and Iceland" Legendary Voyage departing July 12 on Volendam sails roundtrip from Boston , enhancing Holland America Line's homeport initiative that allows guests to see the world from their doorstep with a drive or short flight to the port. The cruise makes six calls around Iceland , with 11 additional visits in Greenland , Maine and Canada's Nova Scotia , Labrador and Newfoundland . New for the 2025 season is the port of Eastport, Maine .

Zuiderdam will sail two different seven-day itineraries: " Canada & New England: UNESCO Sites & Québécois Nights," between Boston and Québec City, Quebec, Canada ; and " Canada & New England Circle: New Brunswick ," sailing roundtrip Boston . Select dates have late-night departures from Quebec City ; Portland, Maine ; or Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island .

Volendam will cruise between Boston and Montréal in both the summer and fall on a series of 10- and 11-day itineraries. A new 11-day " Canada and New England Circle" itinerary departs July 1 and Aug. 16 either roundtrip Boston or roundtrip Montreal . The roundtrip Montreal cruise calls at Halifax, Nova Scotia ; St. John's and St. Pierre , Newfoundland ; Charlottetown ; Sydney, Nova Scotia ; and Quebec City . The roundtrip Boston does not call at Quebec City but adds Corner Brook, Newfoundland ; and Cap-aux-Meules , îles de la Madeleine, part of the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence .

Volendam offers 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida , in June and September. Both cruises include the maiden port of Yorktown ( Williamsburg ). Guests can visit Yorktown's lovingly preserved colonial homes and historic battlefields.

Zuiderdam's 15-day Atlantic Coast cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Quebec City in May features an overnight at Quebec City , a call at Yorktown and late-night departures from Newport, Maine ; and Charlottetown .

Both Volendam and Zuiderdam will cruise the region in the fall so more guests can view the impressive display of the changing foliage. Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord.

Holland America Line's perfectly sized ships enable cruising the scenic St. Lawrence River, with calls at Montréal and Québec City on nearly every itinerary.

For a limited time, when guests book 2025 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Beginning cruise-only fares for 2025 Canada New England cruises range from $979 to $4,699 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

