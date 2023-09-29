Mayer Brown named "Americas Law Firm of the Year - Overall" and "US Law Firm of the Year" by Global Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown has been named "Americas Law Firm of the Year - Overall" and "US Law Firm of the Year" at GlobalCapital's 2023 Global Derivatives Awards. The awards honor innovation, growth and work that betters the derivatives industry.

This is the third year in a row that Mayer Brown has won both of these awards and the fifth time in six years it has been named "Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall" as well as the fourth consecutive year the firm has been named a "US Law Firm of the Year." The awards highlight Mayer Brown's work on behalf of clients in the US and Canada, while also noting the firm's strength in Europe and Asia.

Ed Parker, global head of the firm's derivatives and structured products practice said, "We're once again honored to be recognized by GlobalCapital for the important work we do on behalf of clients. We deeply appreciate our clients' trust."

GlobalCapital is a principal news, opinion and data service for people and institutions in the international capital markets.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. The firm is ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (US); and The Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products, as well as Tax: Financial Products.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

