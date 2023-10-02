Bosque Ranch Hosts Annual Brazos Bash

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazos Bash, which runs from October 3-16, has partnered with Shottenkirk Automotive Group to add a 𝟕 & 𝐔𝐩 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 to highlight horses who are older than 7 years. Bosque Ranch is proud to produce one of the select few NCHA sanctioned shows to offer a platform for horses who have aged out of the typical limited aged event and enable them to continue to compete at a high level.

Jay Winborn, Executive Director, NCHA, says "I am happy to see one of the most popular shows in the industry embracing a class for older horses. The addition of this 7 and up class and its success prove that there is a place for these horses beyond their limited age years. It's forward-thinking ideas like this that Taylor Sheridan has that continue to improve our industry."

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About Shottenkirk Automotive Group:

The Shottenkirk Automotive Group is a long-standing family-owned and operated business with a history spanning 58 years. The Shottenkirk group of dealerships is committed to the values of family, both within our own organization and in the communities we serve. Supporting the local communities of Parker and Wise counties is a significant part of our mission and values.

With a strong emphasis on community involvement and support, this commitment goes beyond simply selling cars; it reflects a dedication to being a positive force in the neighborhoods we operate in.

Shottenkirk owns and operates 26 dealerships across 6 different states.

About Stone Management

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

