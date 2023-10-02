Football Champion Rob Gronkowski and Model Camille Kostek Launch Voomerang™

New innovative digital sweepstakes platform partners with celebrities to give away incredible prizes in order to help featured charities raise awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Gronkowski, 4X Football Champion, and Camille Kostek, model, TV host, and actress, announce the launch of Voomerang , a new social-impact digital sweepstakes platform. Co-founded by the couple, Voomerang aims to help the 1.5 million charities across the U.S. reach critical new audiences by harnessing the power of celebrity partners and their followers. Rob and Camille are kicking off the platform's initial campaigns, which are raising awareness for two charities near and dear to them: the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Peter Frates Family Foundation for ALS research.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek launch Voomerang, a digital sweepstakes platform with the mission of giving away life-changing prizes while raising awareness for various charities. (PRNewswire)

The new Voomerang platform makes charity education more engaging, entertaining, and meaningful with exciting celebrity content, life-changing prizes, and compelling videos that help participants learn about the featured charities and their mission.

Through Voomerang, participants purchase entries into digital sweepstakes for a chance to win luxury prizes such as sports cars and dream vacations. The more sweepstake entries per participant, the more chances they get to win. Winners from each campaign receive two prizes; one for themselves and one to gift to a friend. This allows the lucky winners to experience how great it feels to give big and to share in Voomerang's motto, "The Good Comes Back™."

Voomerang gives back itself. Voomerang supports each of the featured charities with a financial contribution regardless of the number of tickets it sells. The first sweepstakes prize package is two all-inclusive, luxury vacation packages valued at over $140,000. The second prize package will reward the winner with two Chevrolet Corvettes, a new 2023 model and a beautifully restored 1975 model.

"Camille and I are excited to launch this new platform, which we know will be a game changer for these featured charities," said Rob Gronkowski, co-founder of Voomerang. "We want to raise awareness for charities across the country, and with Voomerang it really can be a fun and rewarding experience."

The traditional approach to non-profit education via costly events is outdated, and ultimately unproductive as it leaves charities approaching the same pool of people time and time again. Voomerang's mission is to revolutionize this process and become the most fun, transparent, and trustworthy platform. Voomerang establishes relationships with celebrities and their charities of choice, helping these organizations reach critical new audiences through each campaign.

"Our company was formed on altruistic values," said Camille Kostek, co-founder of Voomerang. "This innovative and transparent platform uses the power of celebrity to help our featured charities reach new audiences while offering a fun, prize-winning experience. At the end of the day, everyone wins and The Good Comes Back."

Following the initial campaign wrap, Voomerang invites other celebrities to partner with the platform to generate awareness for a charity of their choice. With each campaign, Voomerang aims to give a voice to new organizations by pairing star-power with an engaging, give-back component.



About Voomerang

Founded by a group of entrepreneurs with a shared passion to revolutionize the way in which non-profits reach new critical audiences, Voomerang utilizes celebrity partners and life changing prizes to create a fun and exciting experience. With Voomerang, participants are encouraged to enter for a chance to win luxury prizes for themselves and a friend. Meanwhile, the platform serves as a development arm, connecting charities to new audiences. Voomerang's goal is to accelerate awareness of worthwhile causes by making giving more engaging, entertaining, and transparent. To learn more, please visit www.voomerang.com or follow us on social media at @voomerangcom.

Voomerang (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voomerang