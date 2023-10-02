ONYX COFFEE LAB UNVEILS SIXTH EDITION COFFEE ADVENT CALENDAR

Now accepting pre-orders for this limited 2023 coffee experience

ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Coffee Lab has announced pre-order availability of its seasonal favorite, the Coffee Advent Calendar, inviting coffee consumers worldwide to sip through 24 days of thoughtfully selected brews, exploring a range of coffee origins, varieties, and processing methods that reveal the rich tapestry of coffee flavors found across the globe.

"Months of meticulous curation go into selecting the coffees and crafting an inviting, one-of-a-kind experience."

This box provides 24 bags of whole-bean coffee, each with enough to brew 24 oz. Beginning on Dec. 1, each day reveals a coffee of a different origin, producer, and terroir, inviting you to discover the depth and richness that contribute to the unique flavors of each cup. This advent calendar offers a journey through the many different flavors of specialty coffee, and this year's program has a community focus that includes daily coffee videos and a forum connecting thousands of coffee drinkers from around the world.

Onyx is the most-awarded independent coffee roaster in the U.S. and is nationally accredited for its brand identity and design. With the Coffee Advent Calendar, Onyx delivers an unboxing that celebrates a dedication to the complete customer experience, from presentation to tasting.

"The release of our Advent Calendar is eagerly anticipated each year, and that excitement resonates deeply within our team, " said Onyx co-founder Andrea Allen. "Months of meticulous curation go into selecting the coffees and crafting an inviting, one-of-a-kind experience where our customers can discover new flavor profiles and expand their palate preferences. We set out to make this Advent Calendar the perfect gift for every coffee-loving family member and friend, or for yourself!"

Limited quantities of the Advent Calendar can be pre-ordered here for $175 from now until Nov. 1, at which point the price increases to $189.

ABOUT ONYX COFFEE LAB

Onyx Coffee Lab, headquartered in Rogers, Ark., is dedicated to the art and science of coffee. With the mantra of "Never Settle for Good Enough," the team travels to find the absolute best coffees, visiting different countries, continents and terrains. High standards for coffee scores and flavors result in roast profiles that make the coffees shine in each cup. Follow Onyx on Instagram at @onyxcoffeelab.

