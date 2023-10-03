40-Year Industry Leader John Greenip Joins CREF Team

CREF Continues to Expand to Meet Growing Demand from Clients Nationwide

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREF, a global corporate real estate and facilities management firm, announced today that John Greenip, an experienced and dynamic leader with decades of leadership experience in project management operations, is joining the team as the new Vice President of Capital Program Management.

John Greenip (PRNewswire)

Greenip is responsible for driving the company's goals, mission, and values through effective leadership strategies. In this role, he is charged with improving efficiency and regional profits while overseeing the operational elements of people management. Greenip plans to make client satisfaction a top priority as he supports existing and cultivates new relationships across the region.

"At CREF, we have reimagined real estate because our team of experienced problem solvers knows what it takes to build, grow, and operate facilities in a highly regulated environment," said Robert Gendron, CREF Chief Executive Officer. "John's extensive experience in the industry, from project planning and preconstruction through project execution, will expand our deep bench of subject matter experts who have worked in every dimension of real estate, project management, and facilities operations. We are thrilled to have him join the team to help support and advance CREF at this exciting moment of growth for the company."

Greenip comes to CREF with 40 years of industry experience. He served for 37 years at the Turner Construction Company, where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the company's San Diego Business Unit. Prior to that, Greenip led Turner's Boston Business Unit operations for over 25 years. Most recently, he served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Walsh Brothers, where he was responsible for partnering with the Chief Executive Officer to develop and implement the vision and strategic direction of the company. Throughout his career he has led teams of more than 300 people and managed more than $1 billion in annual revenues, all while launching, leading, and managing complex design-build projects across commercial, institutional, public, and private sectors.

"CREF meets clients where they are and is an extension of their teams at every turn. That's exactly the kind of hands-on approach that regulated real estate demands, and I am eager to hit the ground running to solve problems and develop streamlined solutions for our clients across all dimensions of real estate operations," said Greenip. "CREF saves time, money, and headaches for all of the hospitals, universities, and cross-sector clients it works with, and I look forward to doing the same in this new role."

Greenip has a degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University and is active in the community. He served as an executive board member of the San Diego Downtown Partnership and on the boards of UC San Diego Athletics and La Jolla Country Day School. He currently serves on the Board of the Boston Police Activities League and is a facilities board member of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

ABOUT CREF: CREF is a global corporate real estate and facilities management firm that partners with the world's leading operators to provide long-term, integrated solutions that help solve the complex challenges of regulated real estate. Across more than 40 million square feet of client real estate, our team of hands-on problem solvers and subject matter experts has seen it all and responds quickly, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to move businesses forward.

CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities (PRNewswire)

