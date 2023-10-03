AI and the 2024 Election Public Awareness Campaign

A multicultural campaign to educate voters about misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIandYou, a nonprofit educating marginalized communities about the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI), launches the nation's first public awareness campaign on AI and the 2024 election. The awareness campaign aims to increase awareness about AI opportunities and misinformation in the 2024 election. The goal is to empower people to protect their vote.

Misinformation will be unprecedented in the 2024 election due to the evolution of AI. AI can scan the internet, think about strategy, and develop hyper-targeted messaging, which could be a speech, photo, or video touting the benefits of one candidate over another. Today, average citizens can create professional-looking fake campaign ads to sway voters. And campaigns will have access to more data about voter behavior because of AI. The stakes are high in an election that a small percentage of voters will decide.

Recent elections were significantly influenced by women and young people of color which makes them ideal targets for misinformation. The public awareness campaign will prioritize these communities. The awareness campaign, in English and Spanish, will include online educational videos, glossaries, news, and other resources, public events, and an outreach marketing campaign. Voters can access AIandYou elections resources at www.aiandyou.org and https://youtube.com/@AIandYou2

"We aim to help people understand how AI impacts the election in easy-to-understand languages," said Susan Gonzales, Founder and CEO of AIandYou. Encouraging AI literacy, a basic understanding of AI, will help voters navigate this unprecedented digitally driven election."

AIandYou was launched in 2019 when Gonzales, a former Facebook exec, identified the chasm between the AI industry and the marginalized. She created the AIandYou.org platform, including easy-to-understand bi-lingual videos and other online resources to improve basic AI literacy. Gonzales serves on the National AI Advisory Committee advising the Biden Administration on artificial intelligence, the Boards of EqualAI, and the Eva Longoria Foundation. Gonzales co-authored "A Blueprint for Equity and Inclusion in AI," a 2022 report by the World Economic Forum.

