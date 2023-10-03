Infermedica CEO Piotr Orzechowski Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piotr Orzechowski, chief executive officer and co-founder of Infermedica, the leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Infermedica's mission is to increase healthcare accessibility, minimize the occurrence of incorrect medical assessments, and streamline costs of providing quality care. More than 14 million users have leveraged Infermedica's platform, which is available for telemedicine, health systems, and insurance companies. The company has thrived under the leadership of Orzechowski, an energetic IT entrepreneur with a strong technical background and a passion for digital health and machine learning. Before founding Infermedica, he was engaged in several startup ventures, including a successful Polish file storage platform, a mobile games studio, and a software house.

"This opportunity to join the Forbes Technology Council comes at a crucial moment, as technology increasingly shapes our daily lives," said Orzechowski. "Infermedica's solution is revolutionizing healthcare accessibility, and I am honored to collaborate with the esteemed council members to drive meaningful change. I believe that together, we can make healthcare more accessible, accurate, and convenient for everyone worldwide."

A review committee selected Orzechowski based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Orzechowski's first contribution to the Forbes Technology Council is the recently published article, "Trusting AI to Enhance the Future of Healthcare." The piece delves into the vital relationship between transparency, validation, and trust in AI-driven healthcare innovations.

Orzechowski and the Infermedica team will be attending HLTH 2023 (Booth #6720) Oct. 8-11 in Las Vegas. This provides an opportunity for attendees to learn why transparency and validation are fundamental components in addressing the trust deficit surrounding AI in healthcare but also about how clinically validated, Infermedica's AI-powered solution effectively eases the burden on frontline staff and streamlines workflow processes. Moreover, attendees can gain insights into the success story of Solv, one of Infermedica's clients. Solv, a provider-finding platform, utilized the Infermedica AI triage tool to double in-network traffic, increase appointment bookings by 14%, and achieve an impressive 80% patient satisfaction rate.

Infermedica is a leading global digital health company specializing in AI-powered solutions for symptom analysis and patient triage. The company's mission is to make healthcare accessible, accurate, and convenient for everyone worldwide, by automating primary care, from symptom to outcome. Infermedica is a part of CB Insights' Digital Health 150 – a list of the most promising private digital health companies. Since 2012, Infermedica has been adeptly interweaving medical and technical expertise into medical technologies through its Medical Guidance Platform, supporting industry leaders including Allianz, Cigna, Microsoft, Médis, and Solv. Infermedica is now being used in more than 30 countries in 24 languages and has completed more than 14 million successful health checks to date. To learn more, visit www.infermedica.com.

