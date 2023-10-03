Nirvana Water Sciences Announces Appointment of Gary Cooperman as Chief Financial Officer

Nirvana Water Sciences Gains Strategic Chief Financial Officer Gary Cooperman, Expanding Their Executive Roster

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., a consumer science wellness company with innovative functional beverages for enhanced strength and longevity, is pleased to announce that Gary Cooperman has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer.

Nirvana Super Logo (PRNewswire)

Cooperman began his career in the Entrepreneurial Services Group of Ernst & Young, providing tax and accounting services for emerging technology brands in San Francisco and New York City. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, a Bachelor of Arts in Business-Economics and Sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and earned his CPA from the State of New York.

Cooperman brings 30 years of financial and operational experience in building, managing and scaling growth organizations, systems and operations for technology, direct-to-consumer and consumer packaged goods companies. In his most recent role, he served as Chief Financial Officer of True Classic Tees, one of the fastest growing DTC men's basic apparel brands. Prior to the role, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Health-Ade Kombucha. Throughout his tenure spanning more than three years at Health-Ade, he spearheaded multiple successful fundraising endeavors. This includes securing an investment from Coca-Cola and navigating the business's acquisition by its foremost private equity sponsor, First Beverage.

"Getting the right people on the bus is a critical step to success in any business, but especially the critical early years of an emerging brand," said Nirvana's CEO David Vanderveen. "Gary Cooperman brings a wealth of experience, helping better-for-you functional beverage companies expand into profitability as they scale and he couldn't have joined us full-time at a better inflection point in our journey at Nirvana Water Sciences."

Cooperman will lead the finance, legal, human resources and administrative functions at Nirvana Water Sciences reporting directly to CEO David Vanderveen.

Cooperman said, "I am excited to join the Nirvana team now to help lead and scale the company through its next evolution with intense focus on profitable growth and expanded service offerings across a vast market for its core and future product offerings."

ABOUT NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORPORATION - AND ITS INNOVATIVE PERFORMANCE BEVERAGES

Nirvana is a wellness company that helps people transform their bodies on a cellular level to live longer, stronger and more active lives. Our product line includes Nirvana Natural Spring Water and Nirvana Super™ our performance line of waters, seltzers and shots, infused with Vitamins D3, B-Complex and our proprietary super-ingredient myHMB® Clear - a water-soluble form of HMB (Beta-hydroxy Beta-methylbutyrate). Nirvana Super™ is the first and ONLY water line with clinically-proven HMB to enhance both physical and mental health, in the most efficiently absorbed form, so consumers can get the HMB their body craves to function optimally, with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, colors or preservatives.

Learn more about our science, sourcing, sustainability, products and success stories at www.feelsuper.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.