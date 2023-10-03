UWorld Announces Expanded Team of Experts to Prepare Candidates for 2024 CPA Evolution

UWorld Accounting integrates industry-leading talent with real-world experience to enhance its Accounting offering

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld, a worldwide leader in learning tools for high-stakes exams, today introduces the company's extensive content team following the continued integration of Wiley Efficient Learning and Roger CPA Review. With industry-leading talent, including Roger Philipp (CPA and CGMA) formerly of Roger CPA Review, and Peter Olinto (CFA, JD, CPA inactive), formerly of Becker CPA Exam Review, to lead live online instructional webinars and help develop new content, UWorld Accounting is poised as an industry leader in providing 2024 CPA Review products for the new CPA Evolution.

UWorld Accounting (PRNewswire)

UWorld Accounting integrates industry-leading talent with real-world experience to enhance its Accounting offering

UWorld Accounting's impressive roster of instructors includes accomplished accounting educators, as well as those who actively practice in their fields to ensure all resources effectively capture the nuances and skill sets required of accounting professionals throughout their careers. The investment in top talent further underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality learning resources for aspiring accounting professionals. A partial list of UWorld Accounting instructors includes:

Roger Philipp , CPA, CGMA

Peter Olinto , CPA (inactive), CFA, JD

Suzanne Youngberg , MST, CPA

Keith Donnelly , JD, CPA (inactive)

Megan Burke , PhD, CPA

Greg Carnes , PhD, CPA

Dan Stone , PhD, CPA (inactive)

Meghann Cefaratti , PhD, CIA, CRMA

Susan Schuchmann-Cox , CPA, Macc

Amber Simmons , CPA

Jennifer Boyd , CPA

Sandra Gates , PhD, CPA

Puskar Dahal , CPA, CISA, CFE, CITP

Jessie George , PhD, CPA, CISA

This integration more than doubles UWorld Accounting's content team as the company continues its commitment to the industry.

"As UWorld continues to combine industry-leading content and talent from our integrated brands, we are creating a new standard of excellence for the accounting industry," said Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, Founder and CEO of UWorld. "Unique to UWorld, our industry-leading experts comprise both accomplished accounting educators from leading universities and professionals who are actively practicing in their fields. This accomplished team understands how to position candidates for success in their careers."

UWorld is known for making difficult topics easy to understand so that learners at all levels are empowered to succeed in the testing room and accomplish their career goals.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®, CFA® , CPA ®, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, COMLEX®, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com .

Media Contact

Brittany Gbur

BCW Global

Brittany.Gbur@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UWorld