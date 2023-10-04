FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR® , renowned for its innovative and breathable performance bedding solutions, is proud to announce a multifaceted partnership aimed at providing comfort and support to those facing cancer. In partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), BEDGEAR's philanthropic endeavors extend to various facets, including the donation of their Seatbelt Comfort Pillows to multiple Survivor Tents at this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks as well as a year-long campaign to benefit cancer research.

BEDGEAR Commits to Cancer Support with American Cancer Society Partnership and Year-Round Seatbelt Pillow Donation (PRNewswire)

Campaign and Retail Promotions Benefiting ACS

During the month of October, 5 percent of all pillow sales on bedgear.com will be donated to ACS. These funds will contribute to critical cancer research efforts, reinforcing BEDGEAR's dedication to making a meaningful impact.

Additionally, starting on October 1st, the BEDGEAR Seatbelt Comfort Pillows will be available on www.bedgear.com and 5 percent from the sale of each Seatbelt Comfort Pillow will benefit ACS until October 1st, 2024.

CITY Furniture, which carries BEDGEAR products in 17 of its U.S. locations, is collaborating with BEDGEAR this year as a Pink Pumpkin partner. The Pink Pumpkin campaign sends thousands of Pink Pumpkin buckets to showrooms across the country as a special way to fill the community with the color of hope for breast cancer awareness.

In partnership with Raymour & Flanigan and ACS, BEDGEAR is also participating in an event hosted by Raymour in Farmingdale, NY on Oct. 7. In addition to raffles and giveaways, all the proceeds of Seatbelt Pillows sold during that event will be donated to the ACS.

Seatbelt Comfort Pillows for Making Strides Against Cancer Walks

The Seatbelt Comfort Pillow has been specifically designed to provide support and protection to individuals who have undergone mastectomies, heart surgery, or procedures located on their chest, helping alleviate discomfort caused by typical seatbelt restraints when traveling by car.

Crafted from BEDGEAR's signature breathable and Air-X® smart fabric technology, the Seatbelt Comfort Pillow provides a soft and supportive experience. Designed with the specific needs of breast cancer patients in mind, these pillows come in a gentle light grey color and feature a T-shirt-like fabric. Two light blue Velcro® clasps make it easy to secure the pillow around a seatbelt.

BEDGEAR will donate 150 of their Seatbelt Comfort Pillows to the Survivor Tents at multiple Making Strides Against Cancer Walks across the Northeast, which will take place in Queens, Jones Beach, and Central Park. The Survivor Tents are volunteer-run and provide the opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors and their friends and families. The BEDGEAR team will be walking and fundraising for the Jones Beach Making Strides Against Cancer Walk on October 15th.

"By partnering with the American Cancer Society again this year, we aim to make a difference in people's lives and help fund the fight against cancer," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "My hope for our Seatbelt Comfort Pillows is to make those car rides during treatment safe and comfortable for patients and survivors. The work ACS does is so important, and we are honored to continue to help them make an impact."

About BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

