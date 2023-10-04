Propane Council Calls Attention to Energy Resiliency for National Propane Day

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is celebrating the second annual National Propane Day on October 7, 2023. National Propane Day is an opportunity to celebrate all the ways propane keeps America running and to highlight the benefits of propane.

National Propane Day (PRNewswire)

"From delivering prime or backup power to homes and businesses, to powering school buses that safely transport children to and from school—propane increases resiliency in our communities," said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC.

Millions of Americans use propane for heat, hot water, cooking, and power generation at home, at work, and on the road. As a low-carbon, high-efficiency, and reliable energy source, propane is also an ideal choice for school buses, fleet vehicles, hospitals, restaurants, farms, ports, and many other applications.

"National Propane Day is about more than just recognizing the impact of propane on families, businesses and communities throughout the nation," said Perkins. "It's about celebrating each and every person in the industry that works hard to provide clean, cost-effective, and reliable propane services."

Propane is affordable and readily available, allowing users to reduce carbon emissions and provide energy equity in communities across the nation. Using propane produces approximately 52 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than using an equivalent amount of electricity generated from the U.S. grid. Propane can also work alongside other renewable energy sources, like solar and wind. With propane, users can diversify America's energy mix with a reliable solution, while reducing the strain on the already fragile electric grid.

As part of National Propane Day, PERC is also celebrating the continued growth and production of renewable propane—an ultra-low carbon option that further moves the propane industry down the path to zero carbon emissions. Renewable propane is made primarily from plant and vegetable oils, animal fats, or used cooking oil. It offers the same great features as conventional propane—reliability, portability, and power—with the added benefit that it introduces no new carbon into the environment.

"As we collectively embrace the efforts behind energy resiliency, decarbonization, and efficiency, propane is primed to lead the charge," said Perkins. "On National Propane Day, and well into the future, there is a bright future for low-carbon propane."

For more information regarding National Propane Day, visit Propane.com.

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

Contact:

Erin Hatcher

Propane Education & Research Council

804-814-1235

erin.hatcher@propane.com

Authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1996, PERC is a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit charged with leading propane safety and training programs. With collaboration and funds from the propane industry, the organization also invests in research and innovation for propane applications in the transportation, agriculture, power, residential, and commercial construction sectors. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Propane Education & Research Council