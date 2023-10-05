Ellipsis Health and Augmedix to Partner to Bring Automated Mental Health Screenings to Patient Visits

Ellipsis Health's AI Technology Will Allow Healthcare Providers Using Augmedix to Seamlessly Screen Patients for Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health , the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology for the identification and monitoring of mental health conditions at scale, today announced a plan for a strategic partnership with Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions. The partnership between the parties will mark a significant milestone in healthcare delivery and will allow healthcare providers using Augmedix to incorporate mental health screenings during their clinical encounters, helping to identify issues earlier and triage patients to the appropriate care.

Ellipsis Augmedix Logos - 1 (PRNewswire)

This comes at a critical time. Approximately half the world's population is expected to develop at least one type of mental health disorder by the age of 75. However, the average delay between onset of symptoms and treatment is 11 years and over 50% of people suffering from mental health conditions do not receive treatment. Untreated mental illness costs the U.S. nearly $300 billion annually. Augmedix and Ellipsis Health are partnering to address these growing problems, leveraging AI technology to create a more efficient and cost-effective way of automating medical documentation and screening for mental health at scale.

Augmedix plans to integrate the Ellipsis Health application programming interface (API) into its platform so that alongside ambient medical documentation, providers will receive the patient's anxiety and depression severity scores during the visit. These additional mental health structured data points will give providers the ability to recommend an appropriate care pathway, such as a referral to behavioral health or a digital intervention, connecting patients with the right care at the right time. The technology can also provide topic analysis, helping providers to document and address concerns about their patients' social determinants of health (SDOH), allowing for better whole-person care.

Both Augmedix and Ellipsis Health help eliminate lengthy administrative work, saving providers time and allowing them to focus their attention on putting the clinician-patient relationship front and center. The addition of Ellipsis Health's AI-generated voice biomarker tool to the Augmedix platform will enable providers to move away from outdated, time-consuming, and non-personalized surveys like the PHQ-8 and GAD-7, and have an easy, efficient way to gain an even greater understanding of each patient's overall health, leading to better treatment and patient outcomes.

"Augmedix and Ellipsis are well-positioned to collaborate to further address the increasing need for mental health services," shared Ian Shakil, Founder, Director, and Chief Strategy Officer of Augmedix. "Working hand in hand with Ellipsis Health will allow us to realize the vision of a clinician-patient encounter that not only is automatically documented but also seamlessly supported with ambient point-of-care technology tools and insights."

"We are excited to begin a partnership with a pioneer in the health technology space that shares our commitment to improving patient outcomes and making healthcare more efficient," said Mainul Mondal, Founder & CEO of Ellipsis Health. "Together, we are working to innovate the way mental health is diagnosed and treated. For providers, using Augmedix with Ellipsis Health's mental health screening tool is like having a mental health copilot supporting care during every visit."

Ellipsis Health and Augmedix have reached an agreement in principle on a strategic collaboration to innovate and expand access to healthcare and are working towards a definitive agreement between the parties. Both companies are committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI technology and look forward to expanding its use within health systems to improve patient care.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health is a healthcare technology company that uses AI-generated vocal biomarker technology to harness the human voice for earlier and better identification, assessment, and monitoring of clinical anxiety and depression. Through partnerships with providers, payers, and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of mental health care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2017 and is backed by leading investors including Khosla Ventures, SJF Ventures, and Greycroft Ventures.

Ellipsis Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit ellipsishealth.com

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection by seamlessly integrating our technology at the point of care. Augmedix's proprietary platform digitizes the natural clinician-patient conversations, which are converted into comprehensive medical notes and structured data in real time. The company's platform uses automatic speech recognition and natural language processing, including large language models, to generate accurate and timely medical notes that are transferred into the EHR.

Augmedix's products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout, increasing clinician efficiency and improving patient access. Through Augmedix's proprietary platform and bi-directional communication channel, Augmedix is ideally suited to serve as the vehicle for change at the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Ellipsis Health Media Contact

Name: Rebecca Unger

Email: rebecca@thenewnewthing.co

Augmedix Media Contact

Name: Kaila Grafeman

Email: pr@augmedix.com

Phone: (888) 669-4885

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "may," "will," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "could," "would," "projects," "plans," "targets," "excited," "optimistic," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the agreement in principle between Ellipsis Health and Augmedix leading to a definitive agreement between the parties; statements regarding the expectation that Ellipsis Health and Augmedix will enter into a definitive strategic partnership agreement; statements regarding the significance and benefits of any partnership between Ellipsis Health and Augmedix, including that it will allow healthcare providers to identify issues earlier and triage patients to the appropriate care; statements regarding Augmedix and Ellipsis Health leveraging AI technology to create a more efficient and cost-effective way of automating medical documentation and screening for mental health at scale; statements regarding Augmedix's plans to integrate the Ellipsis Health API into its platform and the expected benefits of such integration; statements regarding Augmedix and Ellipsis Health helping to eliminate lengthy administrative work, saving providers time and allowing them to focus their attention on putting the clinician-patient relationship front and center; and statements regarding Augmedix and Ellipsis being well-positioned to collaborate to further address the increasing need for mental health services. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the ability of Ellipsis Health and Augmedix to enter into a definitive agreement consistent with the agreement in principle between the parties (if at all) and the risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellipsis Health