Aspen Neuroscience to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience announced today that Chief Technology Officer Kim Raineri and Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, held this week in Carlsbad, Calif. and live-streamed globally.

CTO Kim Raineri will present a corporate overview of Aspen Neuroscience, highlighting its work in the development of iPSC-derived cell therapies for the treatment of CNS disorders, beginning with Parkinson's Disease (PD). The company recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, enabling the company to proceed with a clinical trial for ANPD001, a personalized (autologous) cell therapy to treat Parkinson's Disease by replacing lost dopamine neurons.

CSO Dr. Zhang will present as a member of a panel of industry experts. The panel, "Science Slam: Autologous iPSC- Derived Cell Therapies – Promise, Progress, and Challenges," will explore the potential of iPSC-based therapies, provide an overview of recent progress in the field, and address potential challenges for this critical therapeutic modality.

Aspen Neuroscience is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on personalized regenerative medicine. A leading autologous iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize iPSC-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

The following are specific details regarding Aspen Neuroscience's presentations at the conference:

Presenter: Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Science Slam: Autologous iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies – Promise, Progress, and Challenges Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 11:15 a.m. Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Presenter: Kim Raineri Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Aspen Neuroscience Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of both Aspen Neuroscience presentations and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

