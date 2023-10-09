MOCCAE and Tadweer Sign MoU to Launch Global Initiative to Decarbonize Waste Management and the Circular Economy Platform

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Year of Sustainability and UAE's preparations for hosting the Conference of the Parties COP28, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch 'Waste to Zero', a global initiative to mobilize and advance waste decarbonization efforts, and to establish a circular economy platform.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE's role in leading global action and contribute to international efforts to achieve the 43% emission reduction target by 2030 by urging nations to adopt and maintain advanced technology-based solutions to decarbonize sectors including waste management, and to boost the circular economy.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment headquarters in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Her Excellency Engineer Othaibah Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and His Excellency Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, Tadweer MD and CEO. The event was attended by officials representing both entities.

Tadweer, under the leadership of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in cooperation with stakeholders, will host discussions, workshops and awareness programmes for various partners in the UAE and abroad on the objectives of the circular economy and sustainable resource management, highlighting the latest global innovations in integrated waste management and carbon emission reduction.

The initiative focuses on the challenges facing the waste management sector and its direct impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change objectives, as the sector can contribute to reducing emissions, improving the quality of recycling and reducing food loss and waste.

The initiative will promote solutions aimed at the decarbonization of the waste management sector around the world by attracting investment and financing in infrastructure projects, create employment in the sector, as well as reduce global dependence on natural resources. It also aims to strengthen regulatory frameworks, apply Extended Producer Responsibility, establish multi-disciplinary governance and identify bankable projects in waste management processes.

In addition, this partnership aims to highlight the role played by the waste management sector in addressing climate change as well as finding innovative solutions for sustainable resource management. Waste to Zero will invite the entire waste management ecosystem to raise ambition, work towards positive and tangible results, demonstrate concrete action to mitigate climate change and align with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

