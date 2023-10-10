Step Into the Colorful World of CoComelon at CoComelon Party Time Presented by Mary Ruth's

Your child is invited to sing, dance and play with

JJ, Cody, Yo-Yo and more!

Every ticket includes a meet-and-greet with fan favorite CoComelon characters!

CoComelon Party Time is heading to Los Angeles November 17 – December 30

Celebrating the Launch of the Netflix Original Series CoComelon Lane

Tickets on sale now at CoComelonPartyTime.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are cordially invited to an all-new, first-of-its-kind, kid-centric event at CoComelon Party Time, presented by Mary Ruth's and in celebration of the Netflix Original Series, CoComelon Lane, to have a fun-filled party and meet-and-greet with fan favorite CoComelon characters!

Starting Friday, November 17 and running through Saturday, December 30, at Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica) guests can experience CoComelon Party Time. Tickets are on sale to the public today at CoComelonPartyTime.com (tickets start at $30, children under 12 months are free). CoComelon Lane debuts globally on Netflix on Friday, November 17.

Partygoers will step inside the world of CoComelon as they join JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Nina, and Cody to explore their way through a variety of interactive party experiences. Children will get to play party games including a ring toss, pin the tail on Cody's Dino, and Bear Bean Bag Toss while singing and dancing to their favorite CoComelon tunes on the light-up dance floor.

Guests will also get to take a pretend ride in a hot air balloon, where they explore the larger-than-life rainbow play zone, and even climb through the clouds. There will be a party-themed snack bag provided for every child, a coloring/activity center and make-your-own party hat station, as well as a story time and sing-along! Best of all, every party guest will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite CoComelon friends such as JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Nina, and Cody.

To sign up for the mailing list and for more information on the event, venue information and a list of FAQs, go to CoComelonPartyTime.com. Tickets are required for all attendees 12 months and older. Follow the party at @cocomelonpartytime on Instagram.

About Faculty Productions:

Faculty, formed by veteran manager and producer Jared Paul in partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, produces and creates world-class live branded entertainment and concerts. Faculty is responsible for some of the most successful global touring productions including the Faculty-managed New Kids on the Block recently completed 56-city Mixtape Tour, which sold over 1,000,000 tickets, and the Big Time Rush Forever Tour. Big Time Rush returned in 2022 after 9 years with sold out shows in the US and Mexico including stops at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden. In 2022, Faculty produced the first-ever CHEER LIVE tour with stars from the Netflix series and are the long-time producers of the Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour, Move Live on Tour (Derek Hough and Julianne Hough), Glee Live! In Concert!, America's Got Talent Live!, American Idol Live!, and So You Think You Can Dance Live Tour. In 2017, Faculty and Paul created the acclaimed immersive pop-up art exhibit HAPPY PLACE, which started in Los Angeles before moving to locations across the US and Canada and most recently to Sydney, Australia and New Zealand.

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to our entertaining and enriching content, which is why our shows are available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. Moonbug is also a global leader in pre-school music, with music available on 100+ audio platforms.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About MaryRuth's Organics

MaryRuth's is a rapidly scaling health and wellness brand offering high-quality vegan vitamins and supplements to benefit all ages, from infants to adults. Built from the ground up by a certified health educator and nutritional consultant, culinary chef, bestselling author and mother of four children, MaryRuth Ghiyam launched the brand in 2014 with a focus on creating the most delicious products and having the most outstanding customer service. These core values enabled the brand to skyrocket and reach millions of families across the country. MaryRuth's products are available online via its own website and Amazon.com as well as many retailers such as Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Meijer, HEB and Walmart stores. To learn more about MaryRuth's, please visit www.maryruthorganics.com and connect with us on Instagram @MaryRuthOrganics.

About CoComelon Lane

CoComelon Lane explores the lives of JJ and his best friends (Cody, Cece, Nina, Bella and Nico) as they experience life's BIG moments for little kids. From the excitement of going to a friend's house for dinner for the first time, or learning how to take care of a family pet, to the scaries that come from that first trip to a doctor's office, JJ invites viewers (speaking directly to audiences for the first time!) to join their favorite CoComelon characters as they experience – and celebrate – life's special milestones of growing up. CoComelon Lane debuts globally on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

