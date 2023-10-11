BMC Is First to Embed GPT Across AI-Driven Service and Operations Management Portfolio

Generative AI Dramatically Enhances Value through Connected Digital Ops

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the expansion of its generative AI capabilities, embedding them into its entire AI-driven service and operations management portfolio—the first vendor in the industry to do so. The BMC HelixGPT solution connects and distills data sources across the enterprise to deliver plain-language, actionable insights for autonomous resolution by connecting AIOps, DevOps, and ServiceOps.

According to the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for ITSM, most technology products and services will incorporate generative AI capabilities in the next 12 months, introducing conversational ways of creating and communicating with technologies, leading to their democratization.

"We are planning to use the generative AI capabilities in BMC Helix to optimize our processes while delivering better customer service," said Rubén Ávila Calvo, chief technology officer at Applus. "We're impressed by its promise to recover faster from potential service outages and use insights to automate our remediation efforts."

Powered by large-language models (LLMs), the BMC HelixGPT solution reads data in real time and applies pattern-based decision logic and intuitive reasoning to revolutionize incident resolution and automate interactions supporting valuable use cases, including:

Conversational engagement and search —Offers end users the ability to communicate naturally with virtual agents and chatbots by fully understanding queries and sharing responses within a larger context with greater accuracy and speed. It integrates information across the BMC Helix Digital Workplace, BMC Helix Knowledge Management, and BMC Helix Virtual Agent solutions. IT teams benefit from an improved self-service experience, reducing the number of incoming service requests.

Event and incident summaries —Integration with BMC Helix solutions for AIOps helps enterprises recover faster from service outages by correlating incidents and applying "chain of thought reasoning" to generate recommendations for quick resolution. This streamlines the process by providing concise, plain-language summaries of how issues were resolved.

Resolution insights—Ingests all enterprise data, including historical and current case data, across enterprise service management and IT operations management to determine a more optimized process. The BMC HelixGPT solution learns and stores these insights for future reference and automated remediation, saving teams valuable time. In addition, it can use combined operations and service management ticket data to make best-action recommendations.

"BMC is the first vendor to offer generative AI use cases purpose-built for IT service and operations teams to analyze vast amounts of data," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "By embedding generative AI across the BMC Helix portfolio, our customers can simplify complexity and fuel productivity intelligently which we think can revolutionize how people communicate and engage with technologies like chatbots, virtual agents, and more. We believe our BMC Helix customers should have equal access to these game-changing capabilities."

