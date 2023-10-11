ConvergeOne Announces One C1 Strategy

New delivery model and approach will provide scalable, highly secure networks focused on an elevated human experience

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1), the solutions-led advanced technology company, today announced One C1, a new strategic approach that is emblematic of how the company is supporting and delivering value to its customers.

As part of its new strategic approach, ConvergeOne, which will now be known as C1, has combined its capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide holistic solutions to customers with a focus on the connected human experience. C1 has adopted a simplified go-to-market strategy to help customers succeed in a complex, cloud-enabled and AI-supported environment.

The company's new set of integrated communications solutions enables customers to grow their businesses in a market where the rise of AI demands better integration, security remains paramount and the right infrastructure and scalability are critical. To be at the forefront of the market, meet these demands and deliver innovative solutions, C1 will continue to expand its ecosystem of market-leading partners.

"We believe technology is not a means to an end, but a way to enable meaningful connections, create new possibilities and drive successful outcomes for our customers and their customers," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "During the past several months, we've aligned our values, our organization and our expertise around this principle to create a seamless, one-platform Human Experience delivery model. Ultimately, we are focused on supporting our customers and creating an elevated human experience as industry dynamics and business models continue to shift."

Along with its reimagined strategy, C1 is unveiling a refreshed brand and visual identity that emphasizes the human-centricity and innovation driving its new strategic priorities. The new identity will be used across all C1 communications going forward.

To support its new approach, C1 has made several key hires, including Amrit Chaudhuri as Chief Growth Officer; John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer; Candace Holt as Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations; and Meghan Keough as Senior Vice President, Marketing. Omar Bhatti will now take on responsibilities as Chief Customer Officer focused on creating and delivering world-class solutions for C1's customers and their customers.

C1 will exhibit at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ Oct. 16-19 in Orlando, Fla., where the company is a Premier exhibitor and sponsor.

