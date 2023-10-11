Silver Miller Investigating Claims for Victims of FxWinning and David Merino

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Miller ( www.SilverMillerLaw.com ) – a South Florida-based law firm representing financial fraud victims around the globe – is investigating claims on behalf of victims of online foreign exchange brokerage FxWinning. Ltd. ("FXWinning") and its founder David Merino.

Silver Miller has prosecuted countless investment fraud cases and regularly cites its clients to the age-old adage: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. As their investigation continues, they will explore whether the FXWinning investment program was anything other than a classic Ponzi scheme built on a foundation of lies intent on harming innocent investors.

FXWinning, based in Hong Kong and Miami, attracted millions of dollars in customer funds by promising high investment returns in foreign exchange trading. However, in February 2023, the company halted client withdrawals, citing a Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering audit as the reason. As clients grew increasingly frustrated, the company abruptly ceased operations in June 2023, failing to return funds to clients.

As reported by several outlets, FXWinning enticed customers to fund their accounts with cryptocurrency transfers that were then converted to U.S. Dollars through a cryptocurrency exchange located in Dubai. Investors were promised average monthly rates of return of 8-15% or more in what FXWinning promoted as a safe and secure trading platform. Investors were also told that with larger investments, the rates of return would increase.

However, since the company closed its doors, numerous published reports have identified FXWinning as a fraudulent investment scheme and have alleged that David Merino and his accomplices have absconded with tens of millions of dollars in cash that they used to purchase luxury items including expensive residences in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida.

Silver Miller has successfully litigated financial fraud cases in courtrooms across America, and the firm uses innovative and aggressive techniques to locate stolen assets and hold accountable those who bear responsibility for the harm suffered by those victimized in the scheme.

Anyone victimized by FXWinning or David Merino who has had money or cryptocurrency assets taken from them should contact Silver Miller to discuss their legal options. Silver Miller is at the forefront of cryptocurrency and financial fraud litigation and fights to protect investors.

