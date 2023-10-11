TEADS BOLSTERS NORTH AMERICA LEADERSHIP TEAM

Global media platform expands Meg Runeari's role to Chief Operating Officer, North America and names Mike Dupree as Chief Revenue Officer, US

New senior posts underpin organizational strength led by Co-CEO Jeremy Arditi as Teads doubles down on expanded CTV, data and performance offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads , the global media platform, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team appointing Meg Runeari to the dual post of Chief Experience Officer and Chief Operating Officer, North America and naming Mike Dupree as Chief Revenue Officer. In her expanded role, Runeari, an eight-year veteran of the company, will oversee all day-to-day business operations and manage non-commercial teams, including Customer Experience, Strategy and Insights, Creative Strategy and Supply. In addition, Runeari will be responsible for Human Resources, Finance, and IT, in North America and in partnership with central departments. Dupree will oversee the commercial organization, including field sales, agency partnerships and strategic sales initiatives. Runeari and Dupree both report to global Co-CEO Jeremy Arditi.

Both appointments come at a pivotal time for Teads, as the company leans in on its longstanding innovation in AI to fuel and expand its upcoming connected TV (CTV), data and contextual, and performance advertising offerings. Runeari and Dupree will work alongside Teads' existing global leadership team, and in partnership with the Senior US Leadership team.

Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said: "Our expanded leadership team comes as we set course to redefine the connection between businesses and meaningful full-funnel outcomes. Meg's organizational direction and industry acumen are exceptional, and we're thrilled for her to helm strategic planning in North America and business operations. Mike's expertise across brand and performance as well as his industry knowledge and tenure within big tech are tremendous assets as we enter a new phase of growth."

Runeari expands her role from her current post as Teads' Chief Experience Officer where she is responsible for ad operations globally, including customer experience, and vendor relationships, managing a team of over 200 people globally. At Teads, she has also served as Global Senior Vice President, Ad Operations and Vice President, Business Operations. Prior to her time with the company, she served as Senior Director, Digital Operations at Sporting News Media after developing a self-taught mastery of the ad serving ecosystem at Perform Group.

Dupree comes to Teads from X (formerly Twitter) where he most recently served as Managing Director, Client Solutions, leading the brand and performance advertising business across such verticals as entertainment, sports, news, tech and audio. During his tenure, he oversaw Ads Policy development globally, directed ad product and measurement strategies, and developed new categories for the business, including the company's US gambling category, while maintaining key legacy categories. Prior to X/Twitter, Dupree served as Director, Eastern Sales at Sporting News.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

