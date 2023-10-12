PetMeds® Teams Up with Pumpkin® to Help Make Pet Care Simple and Affordable

Dog and cat owners can now choose pet insurance through PetMeds® Insurance Services, making it easier and more cost-effective to plan for accidents & illnesses and avoid unexpected vet bills.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetMed Express, Inc. (PetMeds®, NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, announced today that its more than 2 million active customers now have direct access to extensive pet insurance plans, as well as optional preventative care coverage for an additional cost, powered by Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin").

According to a 2023 MarketWatch survey, nearly 33% of pet owners without insurance report that they've avoided taking their pet to the vet because they were unable to afford an expensive bill. (Zagame, Kristina. "2023 Pet Insurance Survey: Fearing Costs, 30% of Pet Owners Have Avoided the Vet." Marketwatch.com, 11 September 2023, https://www.marketwatch.com/guides/insurance-services/pet-insurance-survey/)

Through Pumpkin's extensive and affordable pet insurance plans, PetMeds customers can now access reliable accident & illness coverage with just a few clicks at PetMeds.com. This seamless integration means that existing PetMeds customers will have their pet's history, veterinarian information, and other critical data instantly connected to their insurance research and quote.

"Our mission has always been to make pet care easier and more affordable," said Matt Hulett, CEO of PetMeds. "This partnership takes us closer to that goal by offering our customers reliable, convenient, and customized insurance options for their entire pet wellness and care journey, ultimately empowering them to take greater control over their pets' health."

By enrolling in a Pumpkin Pet Insurance plan, customers can receive reimbursement for 90% of all eligible vet bills. Pet parents also have the option to include Preventive Essentials, Pumpkin's unique wellness package designed with veterinarians. While not insurance, it's an optional benefit they can add to their Pumpkin insurance plan to get refunds for early diagnostics and crucial preventative care for their dogs and cats. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans and Preventive Essentials wellness packages can be used at any veterinarian in the US or Canada.

"We're excited to team up with PetMeds to promote healthier, happier lives for pets, pet parents, and veterinarians," said Alex Douzet, CEO of Pumpkin. "We look forward to helping PetMeds' customers provide better care for their pets by taking cost out of the equation, ensuring a brighter future for their four-legged family members."

With its legacy in pet pharmaceuticals solidified, PetMeds has begun to establish itself more prominently in the pet health and wellness space. In addition to now having access to integrated pet insurance, pet parents can schedule a same-day televet appointment through PetMeds' VetLive pet telemedicine service while they shop for competitively priced medications and premium pet foods on PetMeds.com.

Pet parents can access instant pet insurance quotes, powered by Pumpkin, at petmeds.com/petmeds-insurance-services

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds® ( petmeds.com ), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, provides fast, convenient, and helpful service to over 10 million pet parents nationwide. PetMeds makes pet care easier and more affordable by offering premium pet food and treats, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, as well as everyday pet products, online at PetMeds.com and via phone at 1-800-PetMeds. PetMeds customers can address their comprehensive pet healthcare needs at PetMeds.com with access to Pumpkin® pet insurance and same-day VetLive® telehealth appointments. Insurance policies are marketed by PetMeds Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #20790781). PetCareRx® ( petcarerx.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PetMeds.

ABOUT PUMPKIN

Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") is an innovative and fast-growing provider of pet insurance plans and preventive care packages founded to help pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans offer dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage for accidents and illnesses. Plus, Pumpkin offers a Preventive Essentials wellness package that pet owners can add to their insurance plan to get refunds for routine care veterinarians recommend, such as crucial vaccines, an annual wellness exam, and early diagnostic screenings. It's not insurance, but an optional add-on benefit that can help pet owners make more proactive, data-informed care decisions based on their pet's unique health needs. Additional information may be found by visiting pumpkin.care.

Pet Insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For full terms, see a sample policy. Products, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. Pet insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113; Morristown, NJ), produced by PetMeds Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #20790781; Domiciled in Florida with offices at 420 S. Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445; CA License # 6011477) and Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") (NPN #19084749; Domiciled in New York with offices at 432 Park Avenue South, Floor 12, New York, NY 10016; CA License #6001617), and administered by Pumpkin. PetMeds Insurance Services, LLC and Pumpkin receive compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies sold.

Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not an insurance policy and not available in all states. It is offered as an optional add-on non-insurance benefit. Pumpkin is responsible for the product and administration. For full terms, visit pumpkin.care/customeragreement.

