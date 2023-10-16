ALLIANZ PARTNERS WINS BIG IN 2023 MAGELLAN AWARDS

The Travel Insurance and Assistance Company Was Awarded 10 Gold and 4 Silver Trophies, The Most of Any Travel Protection Provider

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA took home 14 trophies, the most of any travel insurance provider, at Travel Weekly's 2023 Magellan Awards. The travel insurance and assistance company was awarded 10 gold and four silver trophies, recognizing the company's innovative digital marketing campaigns, training programs, consumer website and AgentMax® travel agent booking platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners) (PRNewswire)

With a record number of entries submitted from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. In total, Allianz Partners has won 84 Magellan Awards, including 55 gold trophies over the last dozen years.

The Allianz Travel Insurance website (AllianzTravelInsurance.com) earned one gold Magellan award this year in the Online Travel Services Marketing-Website category. Allianz's website provides an easy, accessible online resource designed to find, compare and buy a travel insurance plan, file a claim, and contact customer service, while also offering a range of features and travel resources to keep travelers up to date.

Continuing its winning streak, Allianz Partners' digital marketing efforts, including newsletters, print advertisements and promotional videos, won a total of five gold and three silver in the Overall-Travel Insurance and Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance categories.

An additional two gold trophies were awarded for the Allianz Partners Training Program, while the company's AgentMax® Online Digital Brochure Portal, the company's popular travel advisor booking platform, was awarded two gold and one silver.

"The past few years have been a rollercoaster for the travel industry, and we're grateful that despite the ups and downs, what hasn't wavered is the continued support from our partners and travel professionals who recommend Allianz products to their customers," said Begench Atayev, chief product management & innovation officer at Allianz Partners USA. "We're incredibly proud of the record-breaking recognition our team receives on a yearly basis thanks to their hard work and dedication to providing coverage through the absolute best travel experience possible for our customers."

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

"Now that travel has come roaring back, it's clear that those who provide travelers with vacation opportunities were inspired as never before," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We had a record-breaking number of entries this year, and the creativity and innovative approaches really wowed the judges. The entrants' collective desire to exceed consumers' expectations was never more evident."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

For a complete list of 2023 awardees, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face-to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns 14 media brands connecting 1.2m industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than 100 events in 13 countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allianz Partners