Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Clements Worldwide

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Washington, D.C.-based Clements Worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Clements is an international insurance broker providing products and services for expats, diplomats and military personnel as well as commercial solutions for nonprofits, contractors, embassies and schools. In addition to its Washington office, Clements operates out of London, Dublin, Gibraltar and Dubai. Jon Clements and his team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Clements enhances our international capabilities with their specialist market expertise and provides significant cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Jon and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.