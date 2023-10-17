Internet Testing Systems Introduces ProctorNow™: Secure Online Exam Delivery Anytime, Anywhere

Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a technology leader in the online assessment industry for over 26 years, is excited to introduce ProctorNow™. A highly flexible remote proctoring solution that provides secure online exam delivery anytime, anywhere.

Internet Testing Systems
Internet Testing Systems(PRNewswire)
ProctorNow™—secure online exam delivery anytime, anywhere.

The ProctorNow™ platform is engineered to empower candidates with the freedom to take their exams when and where they choose without compromising on test security. Utilizing ITS-developed technology, ProctorNow™ offers testing programs three distinct remote proctoring models: live proctoring, which includes bring-your-own-proctor support, record and review, and a hybrid model, creating a versatile and secure platform for online exam delivery.

ProctorNow™ is equipped with various advanced features that are fully configurable to meet the unique requirements of any testing program. These key features include:

  • Proctor Assist: Utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically flag common security violations, notify the live proctor, and mark that alert in the recording.
  • Two Camera Support: Provides an additional viewpoint of the candidate's test environment for increased security.
  • ITS's Secure Browser: Restricts the candidate's access to only the test and approved digital resources.

"ProctorNow™ is more than just a remote proctoring solution. It's a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the assessment industry," said Chris Glacken, Director of Innovative Technologies at ITS. "ProctorNow™ is designed to meet the unique needs of testing programs across diverse industries. It allows them to select the remote proctoring model—live, record and review, or a hybrid—that best suits their program and candidates."

With the introduction of ProctorNow™, ITS reaffirms its commitment to providing secure, reliable online testing solutions that offer a superior testing experience for both testing programs and candidates. Discover more about ProctorNow™ at www.testsys.com/ProctorNow.

For additional information, contact:
Brodie Wise, EVP Business Development and Marketing
(443) 573-8383
bwise@testsys.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-testing-systems-introduces-proctornow-secure-online-exam-delivery-anytime-anywhere-301957012.html

SOURCE Internet Testing Systems

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.