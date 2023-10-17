Top Zombie-Themed Mobile Strategy Game Puzzles & Survival Teams with Lionsgate & Twisted Pictures' SAW X for Sinister Halloween Experience

PUZZLES & SURVIVAL WOULD LIKE TO PLAY A GAME…

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through November 17th, Puzzles & Survival, the popular zombie-themed mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES, is joining forces with the iconic SAW film franchise from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to bring Billy the puppet into the apocalypse for the first time. The SAW franchise has grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and is one of the longest-running horror franchises in history. SAW X, the latest hit film in the franchise has already grossed more than $71 million worldwide and is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

In the collaboration, gamers can encounter the iconic characters Jigsaw, Amanda Young, and Billy the Puppet as they move from the big screen in SAW X into the post-apocalyptic world of Puzzles & Survival.

Players will need to rely on their wits and will to stay alive in order to survive the deadly labyrinth. They will experience terrifying ingenious traps and gruesome games inspired by the legendary film franchise, utilizing match-3 gameplay to escape.

A Brand-New Promotional Cinematic, Now Available Worldwide

To celebrate this collaboration, the Puzzles & Survival Team has created a promotional cinematic which will showcase the crossover between SAW and the world of Puzzles & Survival. In the cinematic, the Puzzles & Survival heroes are awaken to find themselves trapped in a deadly game.

Even in the post-apocalyptic world of Puzzles & Survival, only those who truly value and cherish life will be able to overcome the perilous challenges. The fate of our heroes will be up to the players to decide, and only quick thinking and quicker reflexes will ensure they survive.

https://youtu.be/pRZUIo0cgwE

Iconic Characters And Unique In-Game Events

Puzzles & Survival's collaboration with SAW will feature iconic characters from the films, including Jigsaw, Amanda Young, and Billy the Puppet.

Players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a terrifying experience through engaging in-game events and limited-time challenges. Players will uncover hidden secrets, solve puzzles, and unveil the horrifying truth behind the labyrinth of traps that has claimed so many victims.

The Game Begins Today! Log-In Now For Exciting SAW-Themed Items And Bonuses!

As part of this spine-chilling collaboration, Puzzles & Survival has released a special gift code: [PNSSAW](10/16 0:00~11/25 24:00(UTC)), which can be redeemed in-game for bonus supplies.

Furthermore, there are also SAW-themed items and other enticing rewards that await brave players.

If it's Halloween it must be SAW. Do you want to play a game?

Join the Puzzles & Survival x SAW collaboration today and immerse yourself in the twisted world of deadly games and post-apocalyptic survival. Face your fears, escape the traps, and prove your mettle in the ultimate test of survival.

Download Links: http://pesc.pw/ussaw

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

Website: https://pnsofficial.com/pnsofficial/ztmslg/

About SAW X:

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps. The film is directed by Kevin Greutert, written by Pete Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg, and produced by Oren Koules, Mark Burg. For trailers and information, visit saw.movie.

About Lionsgate:

Lionsgate encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by an 18,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Twisted Pictures:

Twisted Pictures, a division of Evolution Entertainment, formed by Mark Burg and Oren Koules, is a leading horror and thriller film entertainment studio founded in 2004. Twisted Pictures has produced beloved brands that have garnered over $1 billion in global box office and $2 billion in ancillary market revenues, such as the SAW franchise, for audiences worldwide.

