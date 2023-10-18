Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Julianna Margulies Commemorate 25 Years of Project ALS Research Progress

Entertainment Community Leaders Pay Tribute to Their Project ALS Family

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project ALS –non-profit 501(c)3 leader in the pursuit of treatments and a cure for the neurodegenerative disease ALS– in partnership with hosts Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, celebrates 25 years of dedicated research and interindustry support at "Tomorrow is Tonight Gala."

Project ALS 25th Anniversary Logo (PRNewswire)

On Oct. 26th, the 25th annual fundraising event will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, part of New York City institution Lincoln Center, where the actor-actress couple, who have been committed to Project ALS since its founding in 1998, will welcome 500 attendees for an evening of research progress reports, dinner, music, and star studded appearances. Founding Project ALS family member Julianna Margulies will also participate.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, a member of the Project ALS board of directors, are the faces of the entertainment industry's unwavering support of the Project ALS mission. When Project ALS founder and up-and-coming theater producer, Jenifer Estess, received an ALS diagnosis in 1997, her dear friends, Ben Stiller, Julianna Margulies, and an extended troupe throughout the entertainment community bonded to bolster fundraising efforts. To date, Project ALS has raised nearly $120 million. Approximately 90% of every dollar raised is directed to Project ALS research programs.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating 25 years of progress with the Estess sisters and the extended Project ALS family. We've really moved the needle together, and I'm proud to be in this fight for a cure," said Ben Stiller. "When Jenifer called me after she was diagnosed, nobody was talking about ALS. Christine and I continue to honor her legacy and work for those who are in need of treatments and cures."

"Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Julianna Margulies anchor the Project ALS family. Their contributions to Project ALS research have broken ground. Today there are more promising ALS drugs in clinical trial and more in the pipeline. Ben, Christine and Julianna put us on the map," said Project ALS president, Meredith Estess. "My sister Jenifer had the power to bring people together, and Ben, Christine, and Julianna ensure that the mission stays at the forefront."

They do not work alone. The Project ALS family has extended to include people with ALS, researchers and scientists, who identify and develop new ALS drugs–like prosetin and jacifusen–and thousands of committed donors worldwide.

Actors Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Molly Ringwald, Project ALS board member Rob Morrow, are expected to attend. The Tomorrow is Tonight Gala is estimated to raise over $1.5 million. Money raised will go directly to leading scientists and research cohorts that specialize in the innovation of ALS and related disease therapies.

Project ALS is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 whose mission is to identify and fund ALS and related research toward effective treatments and a cure. Project ALS was founded in 1998, by Jenifer Estess, who was diagnosed seemingly out of nowhere with ALS. A close relative of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's, ALS is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that targets motor neurons, the brain cells that control nearly all human movement. To date, Project ALS has raised over $120 million, and is the first non-profit that has devoted 100 percent to ALS and related research.

