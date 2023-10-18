Introducing Insights Portal from aytm: An innovative new way to connect consumer survey data

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), the leading agile consumer insights platform for some of the world's most notable brands, creative agencies, and marketing consultancies, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Insights Portal. The groundbreaking new solution is set to increase the value of every survey run by offering a comprehensive longitudinal view for trackers and a dashboard overview for an entire portfolio of concepts.

"There's always been this challenge when it comes to combining data from different surveys," said Lev Mazin, CEO of aytm. "Insights Portal is capable of building bridges that finally make these connections, allowing insights seekers to access comparable data points between surveys."

Insights Portal empowers researchers to identify trends, patterns, and insights that may not be apparent when analyzing surveys in isolation. By opening a portal between different surveys, researchers can connect their data and streamline the process of combining and analyzing results from multiple surveys into one convenient location.

Performance tracking is a crucial aspect of market research—particularly when it comes to longitudinal data from tracker surveys. By visualizing tracker data, businesses can gain a clearer and more intuitive understanding of how performance evolves over time. Insights portal streamlines this process by enriching trackers with interactive visualizations and powerful analysis. This not only helps identify key performance indicators and track trends, but makes it easier to spot any issues that may arise.

Insights Portal also enables insights seekers to compare their metrics against external benchmarks. By inputting their data, businesses can benchmark their own results against specific survey types to gain valuable insights into their market position. This benchmarking provides valuable context into broader industry trends and best practices, clearing the way for well-informed and strategic decision making.

These benefits combine to offer a solution that solves consumer insights challenges, streamlines processes, and enhances productivity. With Insights Portal, businesses and individuals alike can now experience a new level of efficiency and performance.

"Insights Portal represents the culmination of aytm's relentless dedication to innovation, pushing the boundaries of consumer insights to deliver an unparalleled user experience," said Mazin. "Through meticulous research and development, our team of experts has created a product that will empower researchers and exceed their expectations in every way."

To learn more about how Insights Portal can solve data disparity challenges and unify your consumer insights, visit aytm.com/platform/insights-portal .

About aytm

Driven to deliver true insights ownership, aytm empowers brands to connect with consumers, iterate quickly, and get successful ideas to market faster.

Researchers can finally satisfy their curiosity with aytm's automated insights platform, combining access to 100 million+ consumers, a predictive sample engine, an adaptive survey editor, and a comprehensive insights and analysis dashboard designed to bring consumer opinions and behaviors to life.

By partnering with aytm, teams can harness powerful automated solutions to quickly optimize products, positioning, and concepts with actionable data. The service team at aytm can also provide support at every level, from full-service expertise to purpose-built solutions designed by expert researchers and statisticians. To learn more, go to aytm.com .

