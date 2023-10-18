Michael Baker International Promotes Kyle Kramer, AIA, LEED AP, to Office Executive for Greater DC and Maryland operations and Lorna Parkins, FAICP, to Office Executive for Virginia Beach and Richmond

Mid-Atlantic Regional leaders expand roles to drive growth and operational excellence

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of promotions in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region. Kyle Kramer, AIA, LEED AP, has been named Office Executive for Greater DC and Maryland operations, and Lorna Parkins, FAICP, has been elevated to Office Executive for Virginia Beach and Richmond. In their expanded roles, Mr. Kramer and Ms. Parkins will be responsible for driving continued growth in their respective offices, as well as providing operational management, staff management and production/project oversight in the office.

"As we Reimagine Michael Baker as a full-service engineering and consulting firm, we have expanded the roles of Kyle and Lorna to evolve and grow our business in the Mid-Atlantic Region," said John Walsh, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Their leadership capabilities, combined with industry expertise and a track record for operational excellence, position Kyle and Lorna to continue to deepen the portfolio of projects we execute, broaden our outreach to new markets and clients and ensure that our staff attain fulfilling careers at Michael Baker."

As Office Executive for Greater DC and Maryland operations, Mr. Kramer will lead Michael Baker's Baltimore, Maryland, Alexandria, Virginia and Manassas, Virginia, offices. He joined the firm in 2021 as Baltimore Office Executive and has been an excellent collaborator on pursuits and project execution, while building the business by adding more than 30 employees to the Baltimore team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kramer held positions with STV and AECOM.

Mr. Kramer earned Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, as well as a Master of Business Administration Degree from Frostburg State University. His professional affiliations include the American Council of Engineering Companies of Maryland (ACEC/Maryland), American Institute of Architects (AIA) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

With this promotion, Ms. Parkins will expand her role as Office Executive to include both the Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Richmond, Virginia, offices. She has been with Michael Baker for 25 years and her track record as a highly skilled professional will drive the firm forward serving existing and new clients in a greater capacity.

Ms. Parkins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Planning/Urban Affairs from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Science degree in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota. Her professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), where she is a member of the College of Fellows, American Planning Association (APA), American Public Transportation Association (APTA), Virginia Transit Association, Virginians for High-Speed Rail and Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS).

