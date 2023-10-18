The MITER Foundation, the Charitable Arm of MITER Brands™, a Leading Window and Patio Door Manufacturer, Raises Over $4 Million at Golf Outing

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MITER Foundation, the charitable arm of MITER Brands™, a leading manufacturer of windows and patio doors, hosted its annual two-part golf outing in late September and early October. Held in Hershey, Pa., and Prescott, Ariz., respectively, the two events raised a record $4+ million combined for charities that include Children's Flight of Hope. MITER Brands™ is one of the largest producers of precision-built, energy-efficient windows and doors for new construction and replacement, through its MI® and Milgard® brands.

The 25th annual golf outing began in Hershey at the Hershey Lodge on Tuesday, Sept. 26, where the MITER Foundation held a dinner and charitable auction with MITER Brands' suppliers. In addition to presentations by MITER Brands CEO Matt DeSoto and MITER Foundation Specialist Gwen Mallon, the evening featured speeches from a few of the MITER Foundation's beneficiaries, including Pat Nelli, President and CEO of Children's Flight of Hope, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that coordinates free flights for children who need specialized medical care.

"I am blown away by this event," said Nelli. "Thank you for inviting Children's Flight of Hope to be part of your philanthropic community. I can't think of a greater purpose than taking care of our children."

"People want to be associated with a company that gives back," MITER Brands founder Pete DeSoto said in a video clip played during the event. "It's important to our team members, it's important to our customers, and it's important to our suppliers."

After the golf outing with its suppliers, MITER Brands team members returned to the Hershey Lodge on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for another dinner and auction, this time with customers. That group then golfed at the Hershey Country Club on Thursday. Between the two contingents, the MITER Foundation hosted nearly 500 guests in Hershey.

"Our golf outings are the largest fundraisers for the MITER Foundation," said Anthony Kassab, the Executive Chair of the MITER Foundation. "But it isn't just about how much we raise. It's also about the correlation between the funds raised and the support we provide various people and organizations who are in need."

The West Coast portion of the golf outing, now in its third year, took place Oct. 2-3 in Prescott, Arizona. The dinner and auction were held at the Sam Hill Warehouse, where approximately 160 guests – most of them customers or suppliers – heard testimonials from MITER Foundation recipients. Debbie Stantus, Director at Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation, was one of the speakers.

"I've had the honor of working with the MITER team for the duration of our partnership the past five years," Stantus said. "It is about much more than just your generous support. The MITER team has volunteered countless hours over the past five years."

ABOUT THE MITER FOUNDATION

In 2015, the MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The Foundation supports four noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, cancer, and local outreach. Every MITER Brands facility has a Foundation committee that raises and donates funds for their local community.

ABOUT MITER BRANDS

MITER Brands™ is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a leading portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments. Through MI Windows and Doors and Milgard Windows and Doors, MITER Brands is one of the largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors throughout the United States. For more information, visit: miterbrands.com, miwindows.com, or Milgard.com.

