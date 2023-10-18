Paycor Names Brett Meager as Chief Customer Experience Officer

The expanded role will usher in the next generation of service and technology

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the promotion of Brett Meager to Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO) effective October 23, 2023. This new role will unify Paycor's Implementation and Service & Loyalty organizations, further enhancing the Company's relentless focus on creating an irresistible customer experience.

Brett has over two decades of experience leading and scaling sales and service organizations. She joined Paycor in 2019 as Executive Vice President, Client Service & Loyalty and transformed Paycor's service model and customer experience. She directed considerable investments in both customer service resources and scalable technologies that significantly reduced wait and resolution times and elevated customer satisfaction, achieving record revenue retention. She has a proven track record as a leader focused on process optimization, outcomes and talent development.

"As we increase our focus on providing Paycor users with a seamless, unrivaled customer experience, we wanted to make a notable and impactful organizational change to clearly reflect this initiative," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Brett champions our guiding principle to 'Take Care of Customers First' and is ideally suited to guide our next generation of service, leveraging data and technology to best serve our customers."

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we believe outstanding service can be a true differentiator for Paycor," commented Brett Meager. "By fostering a customer-centric culture of continuous improvement, we earn our clients' trust, continued business and valuable referrals. We will remain hyper focused on providing the highest level of support to our customers, using data, technology, and consistent, scalable practices to elevate and streamline the customer experience."

