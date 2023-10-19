AFP Survey Reveals Over 75% of Businesses Will Utilize Real-Time Payments in Next 5 Years

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 AFP® Real-time Payments Survey, conducted by the Association for Financial Professionals® (AFP) and sponsored by The Clearing House, found that corporates plan to drastically increase their use of real-time payments in the next five years to benefit from lower transaction costs, improved transparency into the payment process, increased efficiency, and better cash flow.

The Research Department of AFP surveyed corporate treasury practitioners about their current and planned use of real time payments. Key findings of the survey include:

99% of corporates with annual revenues of $1 billion to $9.9 billion expect to send real-time payments in the next five years;

77% of corporates expect they will receive B2B real-time payments in the next five years; 76% expect to send real-time payments within the same time frame;

80% cite payment transparency as a very important feature of real-time payments;

50% of respondents indicate that the lower cost of transactions is a benefit of using real-time payments.

The Clearing House, the sponsor of the survey, operates the RTP® network, which immediately clears and settles payments 24x7 and provides the ability to exchange related payment information through the network and across secure bank channels. Currently, more than 150,000 businesses each month are sending real-time payments over the RTP network, which has over 390 bank and credit union participants and reaches 65% of demand deposit accounts in the United States.

"Payment volume from corporates on the RTP network continues to increase month over month," says Jim Colassano, Senior Vice President of Product Development, The Clearing House. "Corporates are leveraging the RTP network to improve cash flow, reduce costs, and have better control of payment timing." Colassano also runs the RTP Corporate Advisory Group, which is comprised of corporate treasury and payments professionals. TCH has taken feedback from the RTP Corporate Advisory Group and incorporated it into the RTP network, such as the need for a higher transaction limit. "We increased the transaction limit to $1 million, as corporates needed a higher threshold for many payments," Colassano adds. "It is exciting to see businesses find innovative ways to take advantage real-time payment capabilities to better serve their customers."

You can find the entire 2023 AFP® Real-time Payments Survey, which includes more data on current and planned real-time payment usage by company size, industry, transaction type, and benefits for senders and receivers, on the AFP® website.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and real-time payments. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. In 2017, The Clearing House revolutionized U.S. payments by introducing the RTP® network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

