Allergan Aesthetics Supports Breast Cancer Patients and Celebrates Breast Reconstruction Patients Through The Reblossom Project

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, on Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day (National BRA Day), Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), launched Reblossom, a coffee table book featuring a collection of patient stories and photographs that celebrates the resilience of breast cancer survivors and thrivers. The Reblossom book was created through the support of Allergan Aesthetics by photographer Erez Sabag in collaboration with Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Bank. Reblossom explores the stories of 12 women and their unique journeys with breast cancer and breast reconstruction. All proceeds from the purchase of the Reblossom book benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), a national nonprofit organization that connects people with trusted information and a community of support. To donate and receive your copy of the Reblossom book, visit www.reblossomexhibit.com.

"We are honored to support The Reblossom Project and celebrate the women who have bravely shared their personal experiences in this book. I've learned so much from their stories about how they found beauty through the challenges faced throughout their diagnosis, treatment, and recovery," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "This project is part of our dedication to the breast cancer community and ongoing commitment to uplifting their voices by partnering with organizations throughout the year to further drive support, education, and awareness."

In addition to honoring patients through The Reblossom Project, Allergan Aesthetics continues to support breast cancer patients through various partnerships and initiatives, including:

Natrelle® Breast Implants IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Breast implants are not lifetime devices. The longer patients have them, the greater the chance they will develop complications, which may require more surgery. Breast implants have been associated with a cancer of the immune system called breast implant–associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Some patients have died from BIA-ALCL. Patients have also reported a variety of systemic symptoms such as joint pain, muscle aches, confusion, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, and others.

Natrelle® Breast Implants are for breast reconstruction to replace breast tissue that was removed due to cancer or trauma or that failed to develop properly due to severe breast abnormality, and for revision surgery to improve primary breast reconstruction.

You should not get breast implants if you currently have an active infection, untreated breast cancer or precancer, or are pregnant or nursing. Tell your doctor about any conditions you have, any medications you are taking, and any planned cancer treatments. Breast implantation is likely not a one-time surgery. Having implants removed and not replaced may lead to permanent cosmetic changes of the breasts. Breast implants may affect breastfeeding. Gel implants may rupture without symptoms, so periodic imaging after surgery is recommended.

Key complications are reoperation, implant removal, implant rupture, implant deflation with saline-filled implants, and severe capsular contracture.

Talk to your doctor for more information.

The use of Natrelle® Breast Implants is restricted to licensed physicians who provide information to patients about the risks and benefits of breast implant surgery.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our breast reconstruction products include breast implants, tissue expanders, implant delivery sleeve devices, and high-quality fat processing to ensure that whatever decision a patient makes regarding breast reconstruction, she has innovative product offerings available to achieve her desired outcome. We are committed to the breast cancer community, and strive to raise awareness about breast health, to provide education to those affected by breast cancer. Most importantly, we strive to support women on their unique breast cancer journeys. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

