Linqto Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Norman Reed Brings Extensive Securities and Crypto Background as Head of Compensation Committee

SAN JOSE,Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, the world's first financial technology investment platform democratizing access to private markets for accredited investors, today announced that Norman Reed has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

Reed, who was an early an investor in Linqto, is currently the Interim CEO of Binance US and brings an extensive background in securities. He previously worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the SEC in the Division of Trading and Markets. Subsequently, he was a Managing Director at the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) for eight years. During that same period, Reed served as General Counsel of Omgeo, a joint venture between Thomson Reuters and DTCC where all institutional trades in US securities are cleared. He was also the first General Counsel at Ripple Labs and successfully negotiated a resolution of FinCEN'S complaint against the company. Throughout Reed's career, he has gained considerable experience in traditional finance in addition to holding positions at innovative fintech companies, including Nanopay and Carta, recognizing and complying with applicable U.S laws and regulations.

"I am always focused on new, innovative and talented companies in the financial sector," Reed said. "It is truly an honor to be able to join a team that is working to democratize access in private markets and find new strategies for people to develop wealth and have more control over their financial growth opportunities."

Reed will oversee the Compensation Committee in his new position on the Board of Directors.

"Norman will be a transformative figure for our team, and we couldn't be happier to have him join our Board, "said Bill Sarris, CEO, Linqto. "Throughout his career, he has held positions at the intersection of securities and emerging technology, and we look forward to the fresh perspective he will offer."

About Linqto

Linqto is a leading global financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto make over US $290 million of investment transactions in nearly 50 innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies in a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 350,000 users in 110 countries Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more, please visit: www.linqto.com

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE AND DISCLOSURES: The information contained herein is education in nature and does not constitute or solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument.

