Immuta Launches Immuta Discover for Enhanced Data Security and Compliance

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta , a data security leader, today announced the release of Immuta Discover , a new product for automated tagging and classification on cloud data platforms. Immuta Discover enables data teams to establish and maintain highly accurate metadata for the primary purpose of data access control, monitoring and regulatory compliance.

Immuta Discover automatically and continuously discovers structured data in cloud data platforms. It can also leverage existing metadata pulled from enterprise data catalogs like Alation. Leveraging all of this metadata, Immuta Discover provides visibility of all sensitive data, which is critical for building data policies to protect the data and analyzing its usage. As a core pillar of Immuta's comprehensive Data Security Platform , Immuta Discover eliminates manual, error-prone processes and helps organizations improve data security, gain full visibility into their data and unlock its value.

Discovering, tagging and classifying sensitive data with highly accurate and descriptive metadata is a critical component of a successful data security strategy. However, today's organizations are burdened with increasingly dispersed data as the number of data sources and users continues to grow. Existing solutions are not designed to tag and classify data across all of these sources with the accuracy and granularity required for security and governance. The lack of accurate metadata creates security gaps and blind spots, making it difficult to meet stringent compliance regulations.

Immuta Discover allows data teams to easily and accurately scan, classify and tag data so they can apply data control policies and monitor data access. This allows teams to gain full visibility and context into all of their data assets, and better protect and monitor their sensitive data for enhanced data security posture management . Immuta offers 60+ pre-built and domain-specific classifiers, providing organizations with the flexibility to tailor data classifications to their unique business needs and based on their desired confidence levels.

"Immuta Discover is the foundational component to making any data security program work within your organization and to remain compliant," said Mo Plassnig, Chief Product Officer at Immuta. "It's the first step that must happen in order to protect your data. Data is constantly changing in today's digital age. Organizations must fully understand what data they have – with accurate classification – and maintain a trustworthy inventory of sensitive data across cloud platforms in order to meet growing data security and access demands. And Immuta Discover helps our customers accomplish just this."

With Immuta Discover, customers can automatically identify and classify sensitive data by leveraging the following new capabilities:

Accurate and actionable metadata for data security – Immuta Discover provides accurate, granular metadata and actionable tags on sensitive data so users can seamlessly secure data across cloud platforms at scale. The product enables full metadata visibility into what data requires access controls and auditing. The metadata can be leveraged directly in Immuta Secure to govern the data and in Immuta Detect to monitor data access.

Agentless, multi-cloud data discovery – Immuta Discover scans and classifies data natively, with no software to install and no agent running next to the cloud data platform. The data never leaves the data platform. This approach simplifies operations and is secure and compliant, enabling data teams to be more efficient with an always up-to-date data inventory.

Out-of-the-box and customizable regulatory frameworks – Immuta Discover automatically categorizes data that is subject to leading regulatory frameworks such as CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI, to implement compliant access control policies. These frameworks are created and maintained by Immuta's in-house Legal Engineering Team, and additionally enable customers to customize frameworks based on their interpretations of specific regulations for accelerated compliance.

"I am thrilled to see the addition and announcement of Immuta Discover to Immuta's Data Security Platform," said Sanjeev Mohan, former Gartner analyst and founder of SanjMo. "Efficiently tagging and classifying data is a critical first step in protecting it against the growing number of threats in today's data management landscape. Being able to scan data natively in the cloud data platform is an innovation that enables data discovery at scale."

Immuta offers a comprehensive Data Security Platform that enables sensitive data discovery, security and access control and activity monitoring. Immuta Discover automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data relevant to the leading regulatory frameworks. Immuta Detect adds critical user and data access behavior monitoring and auditing. And, Immuta Secure provides scalable data access control and enforcement across cloud data platforms. Together, these capabilities give customers comprehensive data security and governance for analytic workloads.

Click here to learn more about Immuta Discover.

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here .

