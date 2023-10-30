Infinix Drives Technological Dreams: Empowering Connected African Girls Coding Camp with ECA

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, an emerging technology brand dedicated to today's youth, proudly announces its active participation in the 8th Connected African Girls Coding Camp. This transformative initiative is organized in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and UN Women. The Government of the Republic of Mozambique is the co-host of the coding camp through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education (MCTES) and additional local partners.

According to the latest Global Gender Gap Report, it is evident that gender inequality still prevails in the STEAM fields. Women's representation in these areas remains insufficient. In the African region with the most significant global digital gender gap, as of 2023, only 34% of women use the internet compared to 45% of men. High device costs, limited financial resources, and low female literacy rates are the primary barriers constraining women from accessing and using digital technology.

The overarching goal of the Connected African Girls Coding Camp is to empower young women and girls, providing them with essential technical education and skills. In addition to promoting Africa's integration and fostering inclusive economic growth, the initiative serves as a catalyst for job creation, actively contributing to poverty alleviation and the overall socioeconomic development of the continent.

Mactar Seck, the Chief of ECA's Technology and Innovation Section remarked that "Over the past seven editions of the program, more than 30,000 participants from a number of African countries (in person and online) have benefited from the training. As we embark on the 8th Edition of the Connected African Girls Initiative, I would like to emphasize that this coding camp features girls and young women from all provinces of Mozambique, representing both urban and rural areas. Furthermore, in the spirit of regional cooperation, we are delighted to welcome several participants from Angola who are joining the camp in-person to connect and learn alongside their peers from Mozambique".

Infinix is always dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance Africa's economy and improve the quality of life, with a particular focus on empowering women. Through the support of this transformative project, Infinix's smart devices become instrumental in providing young women and girls with access to essential technical education and skills.

"We share values with ECA, particularly in elevating the African economy and improving the quality of life, which have naturally drawn us to support the Connected African Girls Coding Camp project," said Benjamin Jiang, CEO of Infinix Mobility. "We look forward to witnessing more African women gaining access to better learning and development opportunities in the STEAM fields. In the future, Infinix will continue to focus on and support local social initiatives, giving back to the community, and showcasing Infinix's unwavering commitment to the economic and educational development of Mozambique and Africa in general."

The coding camp spans seven days in a hybrid format, combining in-person interactions with virtual elements. Selection criteria for trainees focus on age (between 12 and 25 years), location, interest in ICTs and STEAM subjects, and involvement in innovation projects, campaigns, or job sectors. Infinix provided smartphones as prizes for the winning young women contestants.

The physical session is exclusive to 100 participants, with a 60-40 split between urban and rural areas, hailing from the Republic of Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, and Angola. Simultaneously, the virtual session extends its reach to more than 3,000 participants from across the continent.

About ECA

Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) in 1958 as one of the UN's five regional commissions, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa's (ECA's) mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its Member States, foster intraregional integration and promote international cooperation for Africa's development. ECA is made up of 54 Member States and plays a dual role as a regional arm of the UN and as a key component of the African institutional landscape. For more information, visit: www.uneca.org

About Infinix

Infinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with first in-class technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want. For more information, please visit: www.infinixmobility.com

