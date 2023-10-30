NAIC President Focuses on Earthquake, Other Natural Disaster Insurance Coverage During Nationwide Satellite Media Tour

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) President and Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers participated in a satellite media tour with 25 TV and radio stations. President Lindley-Myers reminded insurance consumers that no area of the United States is exempt from natural disasters, and proper insurance coverage is imperative.

President Lindley-Myers shared with viewers and listeners that this year's Central U.S. Quake Summit will be co-sponsored by the NAIC and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Nov. 13–14 in St. Louis, Mo. Lindley-Myers will join regulators, insurers, emergency management leaders, and government officials to discuss how consumers can "close the gap" on earthquake insurance coverage.

The event also will serve as a reminder to consumers outside of earthquake-prone areas that the locations of the New Madrid Seismic Zone and fault lines in the Central and Eastern United States make all 50 states and U.S. territories susceptible to earthquakes.

President Lindley-Myers' satellite media tour message emphasized the importance of exploring insurance options and obtaining adequate coverage. Losses from natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, and wildfires typically aren't covered under standard homeowners insurance policies. Lindley-Myers encouraged viewers to check in with their trusted local insurance agent, broker, or insurance company each year to make sure that their coverage is up to date. She also reminded viewers to contact their state department of insurance if they have questions about insurance coverage, agents, companies, or claims.

Visit the NAIC's website for a copyrighted message on the topics covered during President Lindley-Myers' satellite media tour that can be shared with consumers, industry, or interested third parties.

