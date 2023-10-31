MIJTaco SEMA 2023: Mod in Japan x DTE Systems 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mod in Japan, an international automotive restyling specialist, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. This year, Mod in Japan is set to unveil its highly anticipated 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road at SEMA in the DTE Systems Booth in Central Hall, Booth Number: 23329.

Mod in Japan #MIJTaco 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road at SEMA in the DTE Systems Booth in Central Hall, Booth Number: 23329. (PRNewswire)

At SEMA 2022, Mod in Japan collaborated with Maxxis Tires and their Brand Ambassador, Jeremy McGrath, for the Rhino Rack USA booth in West Hall. Together, they outfitted their 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road with the entire Rhino Rack ecosystem of products and topped it with Jeremy McGrath's signature Kawasaki USA KX450 and Specialized Bicycles S-Works Enduro on the Rhino Rack Pioneer Platform.

"Our goal with our #MIJTaco is to create what we believe is the practical endpoint of a Tacoma from an enthusiast's perspective. Last year, we wanted to build what we believe is the finish line for a consumer: a truck designed to enjoy the outdoors on weekends with family and friends. In keeping with that philosophy, we are continuing with our existing partners and iterating on our truck to introduce a version 1.5 that remains family and enthusiast-oriented, but goes one step further," said Steven Tran, Managing Partner at Mod in Japan.

Building on the success from last year, Mod in Japan is excited to announce a new partnership with DTE Systems for the 2023 SEMA show. DTE Systems is Germany's leading manufacturer of performance tuning and throttle controllers. This collaboration promises to elevate the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. This year, the Tacoma will feature a range of enhancements, including the integration of DTE Systems' throttle controller, adding a new dimension of control and performance to the vehicle.

"Celebrating a partnership with a renowned company like Maxxis Tires, and having the iconic Jeremy McGrath showcase his bikes on our build, was truly remarkable. It becomes even more extraordinary when a company like DTE Systems recognizes our achievements and invites us back to elevate our Toyota Tacoma to new heights, alongside our new and existing sponsors," said Bob Apodaca, Director of Client Services at Mod in Japan.

Developing a build with such a diverse range of brands requires an entire team to conceptualize the project and turn a vision into reality.

"As the designer on the project, it's my role to take our team's vision and, with a designer's toolbox, create concept sketches, 3D models, and digital renderings to visually convey our team's ideas. Design renderings allow projects to come alive and generate excitement even before they're built. Often, we have to create 3D models from scratch, basing them only on reference photos, which can be challenging. But the ultimate reward for any creative challenge is seeing our concept renderings transform into reality," said Rommel Bustos, Creative Director of Mod in Japan.

The 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for October 31st to November 3rd, is the premier event for the automotive aftermarket industry. It will serve as the perfect stage for automotive enthusiasts, industry experts, and the media to witness the remarkable transformation of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road by Mod in Japan.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of this awe-inspiring vehicle at the Mod in Japan booth at the SEMA Show. To learn more about Mod in Japan's latest innovations and their collaboration with DTE Systems, visit their booth at SEMA Show 2023, located in Central Hall, Booth # 23329.

Mod in Japan's sponsors for the 2023 SEMA show will also include:

Airaid

AlphaRex

AMSOIL

ATC Truck Covers

Brandcreative

Cobra Electronics

Diode Dynamics

DTE Systems

Duraslic

ESCORT

Factor 55

Genius Tools

Icon Vehicle Dynamics

Ironman 4x4

K&N Engineering

LA Girl

M2 Motoring

MagnaFlow

Maxxis Tires

Mothers Polish

Optima Batteries

Pelican

Project X Offroad / Blizzard Box

Rhino-Rack

Seibon

Sony Electronics

The Headrest Safe Co.

Titan 7 Wheels

Trim Illusion

WARN Industries

Wheelers Motorsports

Don't miss this opportunity to experience automotive craftsmanship and innovation at its finest. For more information and media inquiries, please contact: sales@modinjapan.com.

Steven Tran

Managing Partner

Mod in Japan

Phone: (909) 259-5117

Email: sales@modinjapan.com

Website: https://www.modinjapan.com/

Mod in Japan serves as your ultimate destination for Aftermarket Performance Car Parts and a wealth of automotive knowledge. As an international auto restyling distribution and product development company, we take pride in distributing a diverse range of over 100 renowned brands, with a primary focus on Japanese vehicles. Our mission is clear: to scour the global market for the highest-quality automotive products and deliver them to you affordably and promptly. At Mod in Japan, we're not just about products; we're also committed to enriching the aftermarket performance community by providing informative resources and exceptional customer service.

SOURCE Mod in Japan