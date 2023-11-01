InteliChart Showcases Modernization of Senior Care Communication at LeadingAge 2023

Innovative technology redefines the way senior care facilities communicate with families to eliminate manual efforts that lead to burnout and decreased quality of care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, the award-winning leader in patient engagement solutions, will showcase its innovative approach to communication between senior care facilities and families at the upcoming LeadingAge Annual Meeting from November 5-8, 2023 in Chicago.

Breaking away from the laborious communication methods commonly used by facilities' nursing staff, InteliChart's Family Portal redefines how families and healthcare facilities interact. Its focus on streamlining communication workflows can help organizations address challenges that have long plagued the industry and lead to staff burnout, stress, and workforce shortages.

"Our goal is to transform the way senior care facilities engage with families," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "By reducing the administrative burden on staff and providing families with easy access to health information, we aim to strengthen the bonds between caregivers and residents' families, ultimately enhancing the overall experience for all involved."

One of the significant challenges facing senior care facilities is the time-consuming and often cumbersome methods used to communicate with families. These outdated approaches can disrupt caregiving routines and affect staff's work-life balance. Drawing inspiration from InteliChart's Patient Portal, which earned the #1 ranking for Patient Engagement and Consumer Outreach solutions from Black Book Research, Family Portal streamlines the communication process between senior care providers and families, eliminating the need for labor-intensive, manual communication efforts.

In addition to allowing staff communications via broadcast messaging or text across the organization, Family Portal can be used to communicate with a family group or single recipient directly. Since all messaging is handled on a single platform, healthcare organizations can ensure accountability and consistency when communicating with families, introducing a level of communication quality control that previously did not exist.

Moreover, Family Portal is compatible with numerous long-term-care, skilled nursing, and assisted living electronic health record (EHR) platforms, such as PointClickCare, thanks to discreet, bi-directional API integration. Authorized family members gain real-time access to their loved ones' health information, eliminating the need for constant phone calls to request updates.

"Our Family Portal is a significant leap forward in reimagining the dynamics between senior care facilities and families, with a focus on strengthening connections and reducing workload for staff," added Hamilton. "It not only improves staff satisfaction and reduces workload stress and burnout, but it also positions senior care organizations to differentiate themselves by demonstrating a profound commitment to their residents."

Attendees at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting can request a demo to learn more about Family Portal by completing this form or by visiting the InteliChart booth #707 at the show.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

