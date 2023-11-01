Yotta, a New Event from DatacenterDynamics, to Focus on the Future of Digital Infrastructure

October 2024 conference and trade show will gather the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem in Las Vegas for a 3-day event

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Events Inc., a subsidiary of InfraXmedia Holdings and sister company to London-based DatacenterDynamics, introduces Yotta 2024, a large-scale conference and tradeshow that will gather senior executives from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem to explore solutions to how the industry can scale responsibly.

Yotta—The Future of Digital Infrastructure will be held Oct. 7-9, 2024 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

Yotta Events launches a new, large-scale conference focused on the digital infrastructure industry.

Yotta ( www.yotta.vegas ) will be held Oct. 7-9, 2024 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and will feature 2,500+ attendees, 150+ speakers, 100+ sponsors and exhibitors. Participants will include senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications and subsea cable operators, along with hundreds of enterprise IT executives who are eager to future-proof their technology investments.

Pressing challenges like demand for AI and ML capacity, power shortages, cooling requirements, sustainability demands, workforce shortages, regulatory environment and investment climate make 2024 an ideal time to bring the ecosystem together.

Yotta is founded by George Rockett, who also co-founded DatacenterDynamics in 1998, a leading global media and events platform focused on the data center segment.

"The seismic shift towards accelerated computing, along with other challenges facing the industry, call for a gathering of systems thinkers, innovators and change-makers," says Rockett. "Efficiency, sustainability and responsible scalability shouldn't just be the domain of the hyperscalers."

Other related industry events focus solely on the critical infrastructure portion of building data centers, but Yotta will expand the community by also including the wider technology and services supply chain including companies that create chips, servers, storage, network, and other IT components of digital infrastructure.

Yotta has gained considerable early support from leaders from all the crucial sectors of the industry. Advisory Board members include: Jeff DeCoux, chairman, Autonomy Institute; Renee James, founder and CEO, Ampere Computing; Rebecca Weekly, vice president, hardware systems, Cloudflare; Ivo Ivanov, CEO, De-Cix Group AG; Ty Schmitt, vice president and fellow, Dell EMC; Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty; Justin Dustzadeh, CTO, Equinix; Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential; Dean Nelson, chairman and founder, Infrastructure Masons; Chris Stott, chairman and CEO, Lonestar Data; Mark P. Mills, senior fellow, Manhattan Institute; Shirin O'Connor, corporate vice president, cloud & innovation, Microsoft; George Tchaparian, CEO, Open Compute Foundation; Vinay Nagpal, executive director, IEIC, Caroline Cochran, co-founder and COO, Oklo; Sayles Braga, senior partner, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners; Dave Stehlin, CEO, Telecommunications Industry Association; Sarah Keller, director, technology sourcing and supply chain, Uber.

"The Yotta Advisory Board is comprised of senior executives from across the industry, all thought leaders who agree that there's a need for a new platform to break down the silos that are blockers to achieving the rapid and sustainable scaling of digital infrastructure that the yottabyte era calls for," says Rebecca Sausner, CEO of Yotta. "We are excited to make Yotta that place, featuring rich content, an expansive expo hall, and thousands of 1:1 meetings between buyers and sellers."

Yotta also has early support from a wide range of industry partners, including: The Alliance of Channel Women, Autonomy Institute, Digital Climate Alliance, Global Satellite Operators Association, IDC Research, iMiller Public Relations, Infrastructure Masons, InterGlobix, Internet Infrastructure Coalition, Nomad Futurist Foundation, Open Compute Project, Plug and Play, Telecommunications Industry Association, Uptime Institute, Ward, World Teleport Association, and others.

For more information about Yotta please visit www.yotta.vegas .

