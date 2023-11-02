Alpha Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

  • Posts third quarter net income of $93.8 million, or $6.65 per diluted share
  • Announces Adjusted EBITDA of $153.9 million for the quarter
  • Continues progress on buyback program, with nearly $940 million returned to shareholders since program inception as of October 27, 2023
  • Announces $300 million increase in authorization for the share repurchase program, bringing total authorization to $1.5 billion
  • Declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, after which the dividend program will cease
  • Issues 2024 operational guidance
  • Announces completed refinancing of Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL)
  • Completes transition to pure-play metallurgical producer with the closure of last remaining thermal mine, Slabcamp

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

(millions, except per share)


Three months ended


Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Sept. 30, 2022

Net income

$93.8

$181.4

$252.8

Net income per diluted share

$6.65

$12.16

$14.27

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$153.9

$258.5

$296.2

Operating cash flow

$157.2

$317.2

$497.0

Capital expenditures

($54.7)

($54.9)

($33.3)

Tons of coal sold

4.2

4.3

4.1








1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"As we recently disclosed, our third quarter results were impacted by some challenging events that resulted in lowered shipment guidance for the year," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Part of this was due to a mechanical failure experienced during the quarter at Dominion Terminal Associates, the Newport News facility where we export a majority of our coal. The port infrastructure is in need of capital investment to minimize downtime and operational interruptions. Therefore, we are developing plans to make the necessary investments over a period of several years, both to spread out the expenditures and to methodically work through the improvements in the least disruptive way, allowing for use of the facility while renovations occur."

Eidson continued: "Despite the challenges of Q3, our team continues to operate safely, perform well, and advance our long-term goals. The share buyback program is a significant example of our ability to execute, with nearly $940 million in repurchases completed since the start of the program and approximately $560 million left on the board's newly-increased authorization. Following the dividend payment for this quarter, we will consolidate our capital return efforts to focus on share repurchases and expect to continue with that approach as long as buybacks make sense from a market, trading price, and valuation perspective. Additionally, we have successfully refinanced our ABL, achieving superior terms to the previous facility thanks to the company's improved financial position, the most important of which was achieving a four-year term on the facility. On the operational side, our years-long transition to a pure-play metallurgical coal producer is now complete following the closure of Slabcamp, our final remaining thermal mine. Our outlook for 2024 is bright, with a solid base of committed tonnage to domestic customers and the balance of our output available for export."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported net income of $93.8 million, or $6.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023, as compared to net income of $181.4 million, or $12.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $153.9 million, compared to $258.5 million in the second quarter.

Coal Revenues


(millions)


Three months ended


Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Met Segment

$731.5

$834.0

All Other

$7.5

$19.8

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$636.7

$715.8

All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$7.5

$19.8

Tons Sold

(millions)


Three months ended


Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Met Segment

4.1

4.1

All Other

0.1

0.2








1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)


(per ton)


Three months ended


Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Met Segment

$154.73

$172.51

All Other

$68.32

$99.66









1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Third quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $154.73 per ton and net realization in the All Other category was $68.32 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the third quarter by pricing mechanism.


(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended Sept. 30, 2023


Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton(1)

% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms

1.4

$190.5

$136.76

37 %

Domestic

1.1

$210.1

$192.93

29 %

Export - Australian Indexed

1.3

$204.4

$158.56

34 %

Total Met Coal Revenues

3.8

$605.0

$160.43

100 %

Thermal Coal Revenues

0.3

$31.7

$92.22


Total Met Segment Coal Revenues
(excl. freight & handling)(1)

4.1

$636.7

$154.73










1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales


(in millions, except per ton data)


Three months ended


Sept. 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Cost of Coal Sales

$564.6

$583.5

Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight &
handling/idle)(1)

$461.8

$458.9





(per ton)

Met Segment(1)

$109.95

$106.35

All Other(1)

$84.73

$88.59









1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $109.95 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $106.35 per ton in the second quarter of 2023. Cost of coal sales for the All Other category improved to $84.73 per ton in the third quarter, compared to $88.59 per ton in the second quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter decreased to $157.2 million as compared to $317.2 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $54.7 million compared to $54.9 million for the second quarter.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total liquidity of $390.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $296.1 million and $94.1 million of unused availability under the ABL. As of September 30, 2023, the company had no borrowings and $60.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of September 30, 2023, was $10.5 million and consisted primarily of equipment financing obligations.

Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL) Refinance 

The company successfully completed the refinancing of its Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility, which was previously set to expire in December 2024. On October 27, 2023, the company terminated its existing ABL agreement and entered into a new facility that matures in October 2027, with Regions Bank as the administrative agent and lead arranger along with ServisFirst Bank and Texas Capital Bank serving as joint lead arrangers.

The new ABL facility allows the company to borrow cash or obtain letters of credit on a revolving basis up to $155 million. Under the terms of the agreement, interest on letters of credit will be 3.3 percent.

The terms of the credit facility include customary representations and warranties, customary affirmative and negative covenants, and customary events of default.

'We are pleased to complete the process of refinancing the ABL, which serves as an important tool for the company," said Todd Munsey, Alpha's chief financial officer. "Alpha's improved credit metrics positively influenced our ability to negotiate more favorable terms and a longer duration than our prior facility, all of which benefits the company and further strengthens our financial position."

Dividend Program

On October 31, 2023, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.50 per share, which will become payable on December 15, 2023 for holders of record as of December 1, 2023.

As previously announced, the fixed dividend program will cease at year-end to fully focus the company's capital return efforts on its share buyback program.

Share Repurchase Program

On October 31, 2023, Alpha's board of directors increased its authorization for the company's share repurchase program by $300 million, bringing the authorization to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of October 27, 2023, the company has acquired approximately 6.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $940 million. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of October 27, 2023 was 13,283,594, not including the potentially dilutive effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will continue to be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

Dominion Terminal Associates Multi-Year Capital Investment Plan

The Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) facility in Newport News, Virginia, in which Alpha has a sixty-five percent ownership interest, is in need of capital investment to maximize functionality and minimize downtime due to mechanical issues.

Together with DTA leadership and ownership partners, Alpha is evaluating a needs assessment and rough timeline for the recommended work. Beyond the company's share of routine operating costs which are expected to be approximately $20 million in 2024, Alpha expects that it will invest up to an incremental $25 million per year for infrastructure and equipment upgrades at DTA over the next 6 years.

Eidson commented on the capital spending needs: "DTA is one of Alpha's most important strategic assets because it connects us with our customers across the globe. We rely on its equipment to unload our coal from railcars, sort it into stockpiles, and then load the product into seafaring vessels, all of which occurs on a tight timeline. As we have experienced this year, a mechanical repair or equipment outage can disrupt these intricate logistics schedules, causing delays in shipments and revenue. Therefore, Alpha is proactively planning for a multi-year investment that we expect will significantly reduce downtime and benefit the company well into the future."

Issuance of 2024 Operational Guidance

The company is issuing operational guidance for the 2024 calendar year. Due to the closure of Slabcamp, Alpha's last remaining thermal coal mine, the company expects virtually all of its 2024 financial activity to be reported within the Met segment.

For sales volumes, the company expects to ship between 15.5 million and 16.5 million metallurgical tons in 2024, as well as incidental thermal coal of between 0.9 million and 1.3 million tons, bringing total expected 2024 shipments to a range of 16.4 million to 17.8 million tons.

For cost of coal sales, Alpha is guiding to a range of $110.00 to $116.00 per ton.

The 2024 guidance range for selling, general and administrative costs is $60 million to $66 million, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation. Idle operations expense is anticipated to be between $18 million and $28 million. The company expects net cash interest income of between $2 million to $8 million, and depreciation, depletion and amortization between $140 million to $160 million.

Capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be between $210 million and $240 million, which includes sustaining maintenance capital, planned projects to invest in mine development, and some carryover from 2023 due to timing and availability of supplies and contract labor.

In connection with expected capital investments at DTA, Alpha is guiding to a 2024 range of $40 million to $50 million for capital contributions to equity affiliates. The cash contribution range includes both the cash needed for normal operations of the facility along with the amounts expected to be spent in 2024 related to the facility upgrades.

In 2024, the company expects a tax rate of between 12% to 17%.

2023 Performance Update 

The company is increasing its 2023 guidance range for depreciation, depletion and amortization to a range of $135 million to $145 million, up from the prior guidance of $115 million to $135 million.

As of October 25, 2023 for the 2023 calendar year, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 88% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $182.08 per ton and 100% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $102.45 per ton. In the All Other category, the company is 95% committed and priced at an average price of $92.23 per ton.


2023 Guidance

2024 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High

Low

High

Metallurgical

14.8

15.2

15.5

16.5

Thermal

1.0

1.4

0.9

1.3

Met Segment

15.8

16.6



All Other

0.5

0.7



Total Shipments

16.3

17.3

16.4

17.8






Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

Committed

Average Price

Metallurgical - Domestic


$192.92


$161.91

Metallurgical - Export


$176.67



Metallurgical Total

88 %

$182.08

25 %

$161.91

Thermal

100 %

$102.45

98 %

$76.85

Met Segment

90 %

$174.19

30 %

$143.95

All Other

95 %

$92.23








Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed


Committed


Metallurgical Total

12 %


49 %


Thermal

— %


— %


Met Segment

10 %


46 %


All Other

— %









Costs per ton4

Low

High

Low

High

Met Segment

$110.00

$113.00

$110.00

$116.00

All Other

$87.00

$93.00








In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

Low

High

SG&A5

$59

$65

$60

$66

Idle Operations Expense

$21

$31

$18

$28

Net Cash Interest Income

$3

$5

$2

$8

DD&A

$135

$145

$140

$160

Capital Expenditures

$250

$280

$210

$240

Capital Contributions to
Equity Affiliates6

$28

$30

$40

$50

Tax Rate

12 %

17 %

12 %

17 %

Notes:   


1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of October 25, 2023. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2.

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3.

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4.

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5.

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

6.

The 2024 guidance amount includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility of approximately $20 million and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades of $25 million.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its third quarter 2023 results on November 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Coal revenues

$              738,998


$              867,849


$          2,499,503


$          3,271,845

Other revenues

2,822


1,919


11,923


6,299

Total revenues

741,820


869,768


2,511,426


3,278,144

Costs and expenses:








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown
separately below)

564,608


554,055


1,687,259


1,736,826

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

32,582


27,925


94,231


83,690

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

6,376


5,921


19,129


17,822

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,069


4,543


6,458


16,038

Selling, general and administrative expenses
(exclusive of depreciation, depletion and
amortization shown separately above)

18,053


15,095


56,251


48,339

Total other operating loss (income):








Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-
related obligations


(2,954)



10,615

Other expense (income)

973


2,713


(1,665)


569

Total costs and expenses

624,661


607,298


1,861,663


1,913,899

Income from operations

117,159


262,470


649,763


1,364,245

Other (expense) income:








Interest expense

(1,746)


(1,754)


(5,322)


(20,055)

Interest income

4,639


1,058


8,911


1,412

Equity loss in affiliates

(6,660)


(4,821)


(11,582)


(8,318)

Miscellaneous (expense) income, net

(614)


1,594


(857)


4,534

Total other expense, net

(4,381)


(3,923)


(8,850)


(22,427)

Income before income taxes

112,778


258,547


640,913


1,341,818

Income tax expense

(18,964)


(5,730)


(94,973)


(113,953)

Net income

$                93,814


$              252,817


$              545,940


$          1,227,865









Basic income per common share

$                    6.88


$                  14.77


$                  37.87


$                  68.14

Diluted income per common share

$                    6.65


$                  14.27


$                  36.46


$                  65.31









Weighted average shares – basic

13,633,640


17,119,328


14,416,289


18,019,161

Weighted average shares – diluted

14,110,488


17,718,517


14,973,168


18,800,674

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$             296,059


$             301,906

Short-term investments


46,052

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $250 and $239 as of
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

432,401


407,210

Inventories, net

271,805


200,574

Short-term deposits

6,736


84,748

Short-term restricted cash


24,547

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

41,945


49,384

Total current assets

1,048,946


1,114,421

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
$547,451 and $491,186 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

539,904


442,645

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of
$95,541 and $77,333 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

446,364


451,062

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $47,498 and $53,719 as
of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

48,644


55,102

Long-term restricted investments

71,269


105,735

Long-term restricted cash

83,004


28,941

Deferred income taxes

9,080


11,378

Other non-current assets

105,749


103,195

Total assets

$          2,352,960


$          2,312,479

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$                  3,438


$                  3,078

Trade accounts payable

121,472


106,037

Acquisition-related obligations – current

181


28,254

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

190,119


265,256

Total current liabilities

315,210


402,625

Long-term debt

7,064


7,897

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

180,072


188,247

Pension obligations

90,938


110,836

Asset retirement obligations

148,100


142,048

Deferred income taxes

35,282


10,874

Other non-current liabilities

18,221


20,197

Total liabilities

794,887


882,724

Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued


Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 22.0 million issued and
13.4 million outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 21.7 million issued and 15.5 million
outstanding at December 31, 2022

220


217

Additional paid-in capital

825,143


815,442

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,343)


(12,162)

Treasury stock, at cost: 8.6 million shares at September 30, 2023 and 6.2 million shares
at December 31, 2022

(1,051,185)


(649,061)

Retained earnings

1,800,238


1,275,319

Total stockholders' equity

1,558,073


1,429,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          2,352,960


$          2,312,479

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023


2022

Operating activities:




Net income

$                545,940


$             1,227,865

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

94,231


83,690

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

6,458


16,038

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

1,585


7,757

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations


10,615

Gain on disposal of assets

(6,089)


(2,607)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

19,129


17,822

Employee benefit plans, net

9,989


1,312

Deferred income taxes

27,898


11,406

Stock-based compensation

9,678


4,103

Equity loss in affiliates

11,582


8,318

Other, net

(123)


432

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(68,472)


(87,714)

Net cash provided by operating activities

651,806


1,299,037

Investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(183,836)


(103,351)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

7,855


3,010

Cash paid for business acquired

(11,919)


Purchases of investment securities

(166,515)


(181,539)

Sales and maturities of investment securities

249,598


117,380

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(21,844)


(13,832)

Other, net

24


(4,232)

Net cash used in investing activities

(126,637)


(182,564)

Financing activities:




Principal repayments of long-term debt

(1,686)


(450,484)

Dividend and dividend equivalents paid

(99,731)


(6,807)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(403,385)


(391,166)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

4,322


4,771

Other, net

(1,020)


(447)

Net cash used in financing activities

(501,500)


(844,133)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

23,669


272,340

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

355,394


182,614

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                379,063


$                454,954





Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:




Financing leases and capital financing - equipment

$                    2,059


$                    2,083

Accrued capital expenditures

$                  11,618


$                  10,527

Accrued common stock repurchases

$                    6,275


$                    5,864

Accrued dividend payable

$                    9,418


$                    6,898

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.


As of September 30,


2023


2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                296,059


$                404,430

Short-term restricted cash


18,800

Long-term restricted cash

83,004


31,724

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$                379,063


$                454,954

 ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended September 30,


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


2023


2022

Net income

$               93,814


$             181,355


$             252,817


$         545,940


$      1,227,865

Interest expense

1,746


1,856


1,754


5,322


20,055

Interest income

(4,639)


(2,754)


(1,058)


(8,911)


(1,412)

Income tax expense

18,964


33,598


5,730


94,973


113,953

Depreciation, depletion and
amortization

32,582


32,226


27,925


94,231


83,690

Non-cash stock compensation
expense

2,999


3,645


1,520


9,678


4,103

Mark-to-market adjustment -
acquisition-related obligations



(2,954)



10,615

Accretion on asset retirement
obligations

6,376


6,376


5,921


19,129


17,822

Amortization of acquired
intangibles, net

2,069


2,192


4,543


6,458


16,038

Adjusted EBITDA

$             153,911


$             258,494


$             296,198


$         766,820


$      1,492,729

 ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         731,481


$              7,517


$         738,998

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(94,770)


(2)


(94,772)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         636,711


$              7,515


$         644,226

Tons sold

4,115


110


4,225

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           154.73


$              68.32


$           152.48







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         552,737


$           11,871


$         564,608

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

31,893


377


32,270

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,722


2,654


6,376

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,069



2,069

Total Cost of coal sales

$         590,421


$           14,902


$         605,323

Less: Freight and handling costs

(94,770)


(2)


(94,772)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(31,893)


(377)


(32,270)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,722)


(2,654)


(6,376)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,069)



(2,069)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(5,507)


(2,549)


(8,056)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         452,460


$              9,320


$         461,780

Tons sold

4,115


110


4,225

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           109.95


$              84.73


$           109.30

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         731,481


$              7,517


$         738,998

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(590,421)


(14,902)


(605,323)

GAAP Coal margin

$         141,060


$            (7,385)


$         133,675

Tons sold

4,115


110


4,225

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              34.28


$            (67.14)


$              31.64







GAAP Coal margin

$         141,060


$            (7,385)


$         133,675

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

31,893


377


32,270

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,722


2,654


6,376

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,069



2,069

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

5,507


2,549


8,056

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         184,251


$            (1,805)


$         182,446

Tons sold

4,115


110


4,225

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              44.78


$            (16.41)


$              43.18

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         833,974


$           19,833


$         853,807

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(118,222)



(118,222)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         715,752


$           19,833


$         735,585

Tons sold

4,149


199


4,348

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           172.51


$              99.66


$           169.18







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         563,495


$           20,019


$         583,514

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

31,649


287


31,936

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,721


2,655


6,376

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,192



2,192

Total Cost of coal sales

$         601,057


$           22,961


$         624,018

Less: Freight and handling costs

(118,222)



(118,222)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(31,649)


(287)


(31,936)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,721)


(2,655)


(6,376)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,192)



(2,192)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(4,022)


(2,389)


(6,411)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         441,251


$           17,630


$         458,881

Tons sold

4,149


199


4,348

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           106.35


$              88.59


$           105.54

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         833,974


$           19,833


$         853,807

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(601,057)


(22,961)


(624,018)

GAAP Coal margin

$         232,917


$            (3,128)


$         229,789

Tons sold

4,149


199


4,348

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              56.14


$            (15.72)


$              52.85







GAAP Coal margin

$         232,917


$            (3,128)


$         229,789

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

31,649


287


31,936

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,721


2,655


6,376

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,192



2,192

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

4,022


2,389


6,411

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         274,501


$              2,203


$         276,704

Tons sold

4,149


199


4,348

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              66.16


$              11.07


$              63.64

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         840,638


$           27,211


$         867,849

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(122,585)


(3)


(122,588)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$         718,053


$           27,208


$         745,261

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           184.31


$           109.27


$           179.80







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$         534,718


$           19,337


$         554,055

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

26,747


906


27,653

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,390


2,531


5,921

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,591


952


4,543

Total Cost of coal sales

$         568,446


$           23,726


$         592,172

Less: Freight and handling costs

(122,585)


(3)


(122,588)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(26,747)


(906)


(27,653)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(3,390)


(2,531)


(5,921)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(3,591)


(952)


(4,543)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(3,580)


(2,530)


(6,110)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$         408,553


$           16,804


$         425,357

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           104.86


$              67.49


$           102.62

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$         840,638


$           27,211


$         867,849

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(568,446)


(23,726)


(592,172)

GAAP Coal margin

$         272,192


$              3,485


$         275,677

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              69.86


$              14.00


$              66.51







GAAP Coal margin

$         272,192


$              3,485


$         275,677

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

26,747


906


27,653

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

3,390


2,531


5,921

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

3,591


952


4,543

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

3,580


2,530


6,110

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         309,500


$           10,404


$         319,904

Tons sold

3,896


249


4,145

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              79.44


$              41.78


$              77.18

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      2,452,462


$           47,041


$      2,499,503

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(319,244)


(227)


(319,471)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$      2,133,218


$           46,814


$      2,180,032

Tons sold

12,001


487


12,488

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           177.75


$              96.13


$           174.57







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$      1,639,230


$           48,029


$      1,687,259

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

92,421


922


93,343

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

11,165


7,964


19,129

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

6,458



6,458

Total Cost of coal sales

$      1,749,274


$           56,915


$      1,806,189

Less: Freight and handling costs

(319,244)


(227)


(319,471)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(92,421)


(922)


(93,343)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(11,165)


(7,964)


(19,129)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(6,458)



(6,458)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(13,107)


(7,558)


(20,665)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,306,879


$           40,244


$      1,347,123

Tons sold

12,001


487


12,488

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           108.90


$              82.64


$           107.87

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      2,452,462


$           47,041


$      2,499,503

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(1,749,274)


(56,915)


(1,806,189)

GAAP Coal margin

$         703,188


$            (9,874)


$         693,314

Tons sold

12,001


487


12,488

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              58.59


$            (20.28)


$              55.52







GAAP Coal margin

$         703,188


$            (9,874)


$         693,314

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

92,421


922


93,343

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

11,165


7,964


19,129

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

6,458



6,458

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

13,107


7,558


20,665

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$         826,339


$              6,570


$         832,909

Tons sold

12,001


487


12,488

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$              68.86


$              13.49


$              66.70

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      3,213,639


$           58,206


$      3,271,845

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(423,132)


(21)


(423,153)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$      2,790,507


$           58,185


$      2,848,692

Tons sold

11,726


771


12,497

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$           237.98


$              75.47


$           227.95







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$      1,684,224


$           52,602


$      1,736,826

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

81,009


1,953


82,962

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,178


7,644


17,822

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

13,182


2,856


16,038

Total Cost of coal sales

$      1,788,593


$           65,055


$      1,853,648

Less: Freight and handling costs

(423,132)


(21)


(423,153)

Less:  Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(81,009)


(1,953)


(82,962)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(10,178)


(7,644)


(17,822)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(13,182)


(2,856)


(16,038)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(9,892)


(9,732)


(19,624)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$      1,251,200


$           42,849


$      1,294,049

Tons sold

11,726


771


12,497

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$           106.70


$              55.58


$           103.55

(1)

 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Met


All Other


Consolidated

Coal revenues

$      3,213,639


$           58,206


$      3,271,845

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above)

(1,788,593)


(65,055)


(1,853,648)

GAAP Coal margin

$      1,425,046


$            (6,849)


$      1,418,197

Tons sold

11,726


771


12,497

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$           121.53


$              (8.88)


$           113.48







GAAP Coal margin

$      1,425,046


$            (6,849)


$      1,418,197

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

81,009


1,953


82,962

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

10,178


7,644


17,822

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

13,182


2,856


16,038

Add: Idled and closed mine costs

9,892


9,732


19,624

Non-GAAP Coal margin

$      1,539,307


$           15,336


$      1,554,643

Tons sold

11,726


771


12,497

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton

$           131.27


$              19.89


$           124.40

(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold


Coal Revenues


Non-GAAP
Coal sales
realization per
ton


% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1,393


$       190,503


$         136.76


37 %

Domestic

1,089


210,106


$         192.93


29 %

Export - Australian indexed

1,289


204,378


$         158.56


34 %

Total Met segment - met coal

3,771


604,987


$         160.43


100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

344


31,724


$            92.22



Total Met segment Coal revenues

4,115


636,711


$         154.73



All Other Coal revenues

110


7,515


$            68.32



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

4,225


644,226


$         152.48



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues


94,772





Coal revenues

4,225


$       738,998





