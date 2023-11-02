AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, the leading expert marketplace for the healthtech and life sciences industry, today announced the launch of its new expert matching platform. This online tool provides healthtech and life science companies with unmatched, on-demand access to top-tier clinicians and health expert operators. These experts are instrumental in accelerating the path to building, commercializing, and scaling health products.

MDisrupt Unveils New Expert Matching Platform, Redefining the Future of Healthtech and Life Sciences Innovation and Collaboration

Key Features of the MDisrupt Expert Matching Platform:

Built specifically for Healthcare and Life Sciences: The platform has been meticulously developed with a focus on health technology and life sciences, ensuring clients find the necessary skills and subject matter expertise unique to these verticals.

Smart Matching with Premier Experts: A state-of-the-art algorithm powers the platform, seamlessly connecting users with leading healthcare experts, all of whom boast over 10 years of experience and have been carefully vetted.

Intelligent Project Management Workflows: Comprehensive tools streamline the initiation, management, and extension of projects, reducing administrative burdens.

The health technology and life sciences sector has seen an influx of investment over the years, with more than $92 billion invested since 2016 according to Rock Health. Yet, numerous companies face significant challenges in widespread adoption and scale within the healthcare ecosystem. Data from npj Digital Medicine highlights this issue, revealing that companies lacking seasoned health-focused teams face steeper odds of success. For the ones that prevail, the complex commercialization journey stretches longer. MDisrupt's platform offers a timely solution, granting easy access to a comprehensive network of world-class, fractional healthcare talent.

Ruby Gadelrab, CEO of MDisrupt, shared, "For companies in the digital health and life sciences sectors, having health experts and clinicians as part of the team is more than an asset—it's a superpower. This is especially true for solutions that need to be widely adopted within our complex healthcare system. Through our platform, we aspire to empower the healthcare innovators of tomorrow to effortlessly access this wealth of clinical intelligence on a grand scale, enabling the most impactful new healthcare innovations to get to patients quickly and responsibly."

MDisrupt's expert marketplace is both vast and experienced, with all experts boasting 10 or more years of experience in healthcare. Areas of expertise include clinical, regulatory, commercial, payor, and reimbursement, as well as data and lab science.

Dr. Zeev Neuwirth, a healthcare executive, author, and an expert on the MDisrupt platform remarks, "The digital health revolution is an unprecedented inflection in healthcare delivery. It will unlock tremendous potential and value within providers, their teams, and organizations. MDisrupt, with its expert matching platform, is a pivotal catalyst in this digital health revolution - creating substantive change across the industry. As an expert on this platform, I have the privilege of helping companies navigate the dynamic landscape of technology and medicine in order to advance their solutions, enhance the care experience, and improve health outcomes."

To date, MDisrupt has served over 100 companies across the healthtech and life science spectrum, including startups, scale-ups, and enterprise giants. The platform goes beyond just matching companies with fractional healthcare operators. It also enables the thoughtful and swift formation of advisory boards, focus groups, and direct feedback from key healthcare stakeholders such as employers, payors and clinicians.

"We had an immediate challenge – opening doors to more payors – and MDisrupt was able to connect us quickly to the right expert that helped tailor our value proposition, refine the economic impact, and accelerate connections to payers," said Wes Donahue, CEO of Helpful and MDisrupt client.

To discover more about MDisrupt's Expert Matching Platform and its range of applications, visit www.mdisrupt.com .

About MDisrupt

MDisrupt is the healthtech and life sciences industry's leading expert marketplace, with over 1,500 experts from established institutions such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, CVS, Willis Towers Watson, U.S. FDA, Optum, and Cleveland Clinic. We connect healthtech and life science companies with vetted and curated health experts to help them build, commercialize, and scale their health products. MDisrupt serves companies across the healthtech and life sciences sectors, including startups, scale-ups, and established enterprise organizations.

