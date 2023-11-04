ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Global Cord Blood Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - CORBF

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Global Cord Blood Corporation (OTC: CORBF) resulting from allegations that Global Cord may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Global Cord securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 29, 2022, Global Cord announced in a press release the Company had "entered into a series of Stock Purchase Agreements, each dated April 29, 2022 (the "SPAs" and, collectively, the "SPA"), between the Company and the holders of approximately 95% of the outstanding shares of common stock (the "CLK Shares") of Cellenkos, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Cellenkos") providing for the acquisition by the Company of such CLK Shares, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA (including the entry of employment agreements with Dr. Simrit Parmar and Jackie Leong of Cellenkos and two to five year lockup agreements in customary form) in exchange for an aggregate of approximately 65.7 million of the Company's ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value per share (the "Ordinary Shares") and units of the holding company partnership described below equivalent to an aggregate of 36,112,267 Ordinary Shares on a fully-diluted basis."

On this news, Global Cord's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 28.57%, to close at $2.45 per share on May 2, 2022, the next trading day.

Then, on May 9, 2022, during market hours, Global Cord announced a major investor in many of Global Cord's Chinese subsidiaries, Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Limited ("BVI"), "filed in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands a notice of petition to wind up in respect of the issuer (the "Notice of Petition"). Among other things, the Notice of Petition primarily seeks an order that: (1) the issuer refrain from proceeding with a proposed transaction by which the issuer would acquire Cellenkos, Inc., as described in a Form 6-K filed by the Issuer on April 29, 2022 (the "Cellenkos Transaction"); (2) the issuer amend and restate its Memorandum and Articles of Association to eliminate the classification of the Board and to add shareholder protective provisions; and (3) the issuer convene an extraordinary general meeting to propose the removal of the current Board and the appointment of alternative directors proposed by [BVI]."

On this news, Global Cord's stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.41 per share on May 9, 2022.

