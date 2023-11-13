Waud Capital Partners Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Chicago, is celebrating 30 years of partnership and strategic investing in growth-oriented companies. Founded in 1993 in Lake Forest, Illinois by Reeve Waud, Waud Capital Partners has grown significantly over the past three decades from a team of one to nearly 70 dedicated employees managing approximately $4.6 billion of AUM as of December 31, 2022.

"I am very humbled to be celebrating this major milestone," says Reeve Waud, Founder and Managing Partner. "The beginning days were far from glamorous, and the future was entirely uncertain, but I had confidence in the opportunity to partner with exceptional executives and build exciting and profitable companies."

Today, Waud Capital Partners invests in the Healthcare and Software & Technology industries across the United States. Its track record includes the acquisition of more than 450 companies.

The 30th anniversary milestone comes at a time when, despite a challenging macro environment, the future feels bright, according to long-time Partner Matt Clary. "I don't think I've ever been as excited for the future as I am now. The last few years have brought some very meaningful exits for us, the last four of which were iOffice, Ivy Rehab, GI Alliance, and, most recently, IPS. In addition, we have closed a handful of new platforms, the two most recent being Fusion Healthcare and PharmAlliance, which we believe have the potential for meaningful growth. It's an exciting time for Waud Capital."

The firm is proud to call many institutional and individual investors its partners. "On behalf of myself and the other partners of Waud Capital, I want to thank our investors, our CEO partners, and all members of the Waud Capital family, from the firm to the portfolio companies. Your continued loyalty, hard work, and dedication have been instrumental to our long-term success," Mr. Waud concluded.

