MINT HOUSE ANNOUNCES FIRST BOUTIQUE HOSPITALITY PROPERTY IN NASHVILLE

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the premier tech-enabled flexible living operator that offers spacious, premium apartment-style accommodations across the U.S. announced today the development of n o t e by Mint House, a special distinct upmarket boutique residential-style hospitality property in the heart of Nashville's Arts District in partnership with Historic Restorations. This transaction marks the fifth Nashville property, including under-development assets, for Mint House – whose real estate footprint has more than doubled nationally in the past two years – and represents a truly unique, high-end boutique hospitality offering.

Built in 1901, the 421 Union Street building will relaunch in November as n o t e by Mint House, and will offer five spacious, lofted units – most including multi-floor living spaces with soaring 20-foot ceilings, mezzanines, towering historic windows, private outside terraces with outside eating and living spaces. Units can be booked for flexible lengths-of-stay. Each residential-style accommodation will be equipped with a full-service kitchen with seating for dining, multiple bedrooms, and an ample lounge and workspace that works equally as a comfortable, sophisticated living space and a place to attend and host business meetings.

As with all Mint House properties, the seamless integration of technology for ease (such as the ability to stock your fridge prior to arrival) will be paired with design-forward furnishings to make the space feel more like a home than a hotel. "n o t e by Mint House will be the perfect compliment to Mint House's growing portfolio of premium, high-end apartment style hospitality accommodations. The two and four-bedroom units are perfect for leisure or business groups, families, and those seeking larger luxury accommodations in Nashville," said Elizabeth Herzberg Morris, Mint House's SVP of Development.

n o t e by Mint House's home at 421 Union Street is located in Nashville's Arts District in close proximity to Printer's Alley, Ryman Auditorium, Country Music Hall Of Fame, National Museum of African American Music, Lower Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, as well as the rest of Nashville's vibrant mixed-use nightlife district and thriving music and restaurant scene. The 421 Union Street building was the original home of both Liberty Bank & Trust and The National Life and Accident Insurance Company (also known as "The National"), which went on to create WSM Radio and the Grand Ole Opry. As part of the restoration and reimagination of the building, Historic Restorations worked to create living spaces where historic elements, timeless modernism, updated amenities and technology seamlessly co-exist.

Historic Restorations partners include Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz, contractor Andrew Eshelman, Sound Healthcare owner RJ Stillwell, and Patrick Pocklington.

"Nashville has always been a favorite city of mine. I've had many memorable writing and recording sessions there. It's a town full of talent and creativity," says GRAMMY-Award winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz. "So when my friends asked if I might like to be a part of this team creating inviting living spaces for visitors and artists to stay while working and playing here, I was in. I can't wait for my next Nashville project so I can experience it for myself."

"We are all excited to have meticulously restored and transformed 421 Union, and we are incredibly proud to partner with the Mint House team to create this one-of-a-kind property where residents and travelers can seamlessly experience Nashville in such an authentic manner," says partner, RJ Stillwell.

n o t e by Mint House complements Mint House's existing Nashville footprint, including Mint House at the Reserve less than a 10 minute walk away, which offers more than 60 studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms targeted at business and leisure travelers, within the historic former Federal Reserve Bank building.

Today, Mint House has more than 25 artfully designed, tech-first properties in 16 major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Austin, and Nashville, with recent openings in Denver, Dallas, Birmingham and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Project construction was completed by Eshelman Construction, Nashville.

Architecture by Daniels + Chandler, Nashville.

About Mint House

Mint House is a revolutionary, new concept in flexible living that combines the classic comfort of home and the convenience of a hotel. Powered by technology that makes every step of the process easy-to-use, Mint House creates a new option on the market for long or short-term stays. Whether a traveler needs 2 days, 2 weeks or 2 months, the company provides apartment style amenities - a washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher - with the professionalism and service of a premium hotel. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces — offering a new kind of stay with personalized service and consistency. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

About Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up." His non-profit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. In June, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. He is currently a contestant on "Dancing With The Stars," which airs live on ABC and Disney+.

