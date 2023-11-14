OrthoConnecticut Announces Partnership with HOPCo

HOPCo expands East Coast footprint with one of the largest MSK platforms in the region

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoConnecticut, one of Connecticut's largest MSK multi-specialty practices, has announced that they have partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization.

OrthoConnecticut Partner (PRNewswire)

A leader in MSK care throughout the region, OrthoConnecticut consists of 48 musculoskeletal providers and has 9 locations across Connecticut. The practice's Centers of Excellence provide integrated treatment by a team of orthopedic surgeons, physician assistants, imaging specialists and support staff. The practice helps patients regain mobility, lead active lives, and attain optimal health.

OrthoConnecticut was formed after the merger of Coastal Orthopaedics, Danbury Orthopedics, New Milford Orthopedics and Connecticut Pain Care. "Our intention to join forces and become OrthoConnecticut was always to combine best practices so as to provide the best possible outcomes and experience for our patients," said Dr. Michael Brand, President of OrthoConnecticut. "Now that we have consolidated into one platform, we knew we would benefit from an experienced partner that could provide a proven infrastructure for continued growth and accelerated market transformation. We witnessed how HOPCo helped enhance practices similar to ours with the value they bring, so we knew they were the best choice as a partner."

The partnership between HOPCo and OrthoConnecticut will continue to develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with other leading musculoskeletal practices, physicians, health systems, and payors throughout Connecticut and the surrounding regions.

OrthoConnecticut will be empowered with HOPCo's proven clinical, quality, outcomes, digital patient engagement and claims analytics infrastructure to drive performance, growth, and value-focused musculoskeletal market transformation. Utilizing HOPCo's proprietary care management platform, software tools, and analytics, the partnership will provide value-based healthcare solutions that improve care outcomes, patient access, health equity, and the patient experience.

"OrthoConnecticut is a shining example of a practice that is leading the transition to value-based care in their market," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer at HOPCo. "Their decision to become OrthoConnecticut signaled to the community their commitment to expanding access to excellent care. Now that they have partnered with HOPCo, we aim to help them accelerate their growth, improve outcomes and reduce costs for patients and payors while still providing unparalleled patient access and personalized care."

OrthoConnecticut is the newest addition to HOPCo's growing national MSK market transformation platform. In the last 12 months, HOPCo has entered into multiple partnerships in Philadelphia and five new partnerships in Florida, including a partnership to manage the MSK spend on 2 million insured lives. HOPCo has also entered multiple practice partnerships in Nevada and additional partnerships in Michigan and Arizona. HOPCo has also partnered with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, digital patient engagement platform, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

About OrthoConnecticut

OrthoConnecticut is a multi-specialty practice staffed by leaders in orthopedic and pain care, and is the united practice of Coastal Orthopedics, Danbury Orthopedics, New Milford Orthopedics and Connecticut Pain Care. The practice's fellowship-trained physicians offer appointments in 9 office locations. The goal of the practice is to help patients regain mobility, lead active lives, and attain optimal health. Offices in Danbury, Darien, Litchfield, New Milford, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Sharon, Southbury, and Westport. For my information visit www.myorthoct.com

