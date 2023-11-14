Resecurity Unveils Cutting-Edge Digital Identity Protection at Black Hat MEA 2023 in Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards fortifying the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East, Resecurity proudly introduced its state-of-the-art Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution at the prestigious Black Hat Middle East & Africa 2023 conference scheduled for 14th-16th November 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move aligns with Resecurity's commitment to creating a safer digital society and empowering individuals and businesses in the region to counteract cyber threats effectively.

About Black Hat Middle East & Africa

Black Hat, renowned globally for its cybersecurity events and information security training spanning over two decades, expanded its reach to the Middle East and Africa in 2022. The event has swiftly become the largest cybersecurity gathering in the region, attracting over 30,000 information security professionals, and featuring more than 250 globally acclaimed speakers and exhibitors. With the upcoming second edition, the conference anticipates hosting over 40,000 professionals and 300 exhibitors and speakers, making it an indispensable opportunity for cybersecurity industry stakeholders.

Resecurity's Advanced Digital Identity Protection

Recognizing the escalating cyber threats in the Middle East, Resecurity's IDP solution is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the digital identities of Saudi citizens. The IDP service provides a comprehensive defense mechanism, enabling individuals and enterprises to proactively monitor and receive early-warning notifications to protect their accounts and personal data.

Mohammed Alghamdi, Managing Director of Resecurity in Saudi Arabia, expressed excitement about introducing the IDP service to the citizens and businesses of Saudi Arabia, highlighting its advanced features and capabilities. Alghamdi stated, "Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their online presence, ensuring protection from identity theft, fraud, and other malicious activities. With Resecurity's IDP, users can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing that their personal information is secure."

Addressing Cyber Threats in the Middle East

Cyber threats targeting digital identities have emerged as a significant issue in the Middle East, leading to online banking theft, fraud, and other scams. These malicious activities also pose threats to enterprises through network intrusions, intellectual property theft, and data breaches, resulting in substantial financial and reputational harm. Resecurity's IDP service actively monitors stolen data, specifically searching for leaked passwords, national identification documents, personal information, and payment data—commonly traded by cybercriminals on the dark web.

Shawn Loveland, COO of Resecurity, emphasized the company's commitment to making cybersecurity services accessible to everyday citizens who may not be fully aware of looming cyber threats. Loveland stated, "Cybercriminals often exploit the digital identities of children, women, and law-abiding individuals to commit cybercrimes and fraud, causing detrimental impacts on the victims' personal lives and privacy."

Conclusion

Resecurity's unveiling of Digital Identity Protection at Black Hat MEA 2023 underscores the company's dedication to enhancing cybersecurity in the Middle East. By offering cutting-edge solutions, Resecurity aims to empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely, contributing to the overall safety and resilience of the region's cybersecurity ecosystem.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding individuals and organizations from digital threats. With a commitment to innovation, Resecurity offers cutting-edge services, including Identity Protection (IDP), to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. The company aims to empower individuals and businesses to navigate the digital world securely.

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

