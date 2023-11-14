Turo Launches Hosting Teams to Support Hosts' Growing Businesses on the Platform

The newest product feature helps hosts build their businesses while also ensuring exceptional experiences for guests

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, announced today at its first-ever Power Host Summit the launch of hosting teams, a product feature that allows hosts to securely and efficiently partner with friends, family members, and employees. Hosting teams is the latest addition to Turo's suite of best-in-class tools that empowers hosts of all sizes to build successful car sharing businesses on the platform.

Turo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Turo) (PRNewswire)

Hosting teams was created to provide not only a more streamlined experience for hosts but also to maintain Turo's commitment to safety and five-star guest experiences. This new feature will allow hosts to collaborate without the need to share sensitive information including account credentials, earnings, direct deposit, and tax information. Additionally, Turo can verify and account for each co-host, and inform guests when they're interacting with a co-host for complete transparency. Starting today, hosts can create teams within their Turo accounts and grant co-hosts access to trip management functions like checking in and out, viewing trips, managing incidentals, messaging guests, uploading photos, and contacting Turo Customer Support using their phone numbers.

"Our hosts are our greatest source of innovation here at Turo and have been the foundation of our success," said Turo's Chief Product Officer Tom Wang. "We are constantly evolving the product so our hosts can scale their businesses on the platform, expand the selection of cars for our guests, and go above and beyond to deliver the exceptional hospitality Turo is known for."

We expect that hosting teams will empower hosts to expand their portfolios, in turn adding job opportunities, increasing earnings potential, and encouraging shared hands-on experiences among the host community. Designed for all entrepreneurs, Turo has built a community of over 175,000 active hosts with over 350,000 active vehicle listings, as of June 30, 2023. In H1 2024, Turo plans to expand on hosting teams by including access to additional features such as pricing, availability, and vehicle settings.

"Since I joined as a host over six years ago, Turo's platform has transformed and provided the tools and insights that I need to take my business to the next level," said James Bernat, All-Star Host at Turo. "Hosting teams has helped me to streamline all of my primary accounts - making it easier to manage several of my businesses and employees - and made it more convenient to partner with the other hosts that I already work with."

To ensure hosts are set up for long-term success, Turo supports hosts throughout the entire lifecycle from onboarding to listing management to pricing optimization. Turo also offers proprietary tools such as the Turo Carculator, which helps existing and prospective hosts understand which cars have the highest return on investment within a specific budget range and in their respective markets, and the Turo Business Planner, which can project potential vehicle earnings over a five-year timeline to help hosts understand the impact of maintenance, depreciation, insurance and cleaning costs on their vehicle's long-term profitability. Since Turo's inception, hosts have earned more than $3.1 billion in the aggregate on the platform.

Turo has improved its product offering in recent months, introducing Deferred Pay for guests and an integration with Hopper that expands access to Turo's unique selection across the United States. Turo has also embraced the latest in technology with the use of AI and became the first car sharing or rental car company to launch a GPT-4 plugin. For more information, visit www.turo.com.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of its futures by sharing its underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

Media Contact:

Autumn Communications

turo@autumncommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turo