VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW SHIP FOR THE MEKONG RIVER

Debuting in 2025, the Viking Tonle Will Double Viking's Capacity in Southeast Asia

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced an expansion of its river fleet in Southeast Asia with the new Viking Tonle. Designed for the Mekong River, the 80-guest vessel will join its identical sister ship, the Viking Saigon, which debuted in 2022, and will sail between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of Viking's popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. The ship is under construction and is currently scheduled to debut in October 2025. To meet strong demand for Mekong River voyages, Viking has added sailing dates in 2025 and has now opened the entire 2026 season for booking.

"The rich history and culture of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made the Mekong River a fascinating destination for our guests," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With the addition of an identical sister ship in 2025, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the treasures of this fantastic region in the years to come."

The Viking Tonle

Built specifically to navigate the Mekong River, the new Viking Tonle will host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. Featuring the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, all staterooms have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. Guests on the three-deck Viking Tonle also enjoy a Spa & Fitness Center, Pool and open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Magnificent Mekong

During this 15-day journey, guests explore the cultural treasures of Vietnam and Cambodia with 16 guided tours. Hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) bracket an eight-day Mekong River voyage on this unique itinerary, during which guests can enjoy exploring the Old Quarter of Hanoi and attending a performance by Apsara dancers; tasting the distinctive fresh ingredients from bustling markets and local restaurants; wandering the Khmer temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; visiting Ta Prohm, where jungle vines embrace ancient ruins; and seeing the sights of Phnom Penh by cyclo rickshaw. On the river voyage portion of the itinerary, guests can discover silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets.

Booking Details

From now through November 30, 2023, Viking is offering the Explorers' Sale, with a $25 deposit, reduced airfare and special fares on select ocean, expedition and river voyages, including the Magnificent Mekong itinerary.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

